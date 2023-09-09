Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that centers on the lives of the doctors and patients at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on ABC as it started in 2005 and has had 19 seasons with 420 episodes to date.

Within the 18 years of air time, the show has introduced numerous characters, both loved and hated by fans. From arrogant, condescending surgeons to unprofessional doctors to abusive exes, these are the top contenders of universally disliked characters that walked the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

10 Izzie Stevens

Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) was part of the original MAGIC cast of Grey’s Anatomy who started her surgical internship alongside Meredith Grey, the titular character of the show. Despite starting off with a lot of promise as both a character and doctor, her behavior often emerged as self-serving, condescending and overall toxic.

She often disregards the doctor-patient etiquette, getting emotionally involved and crossing the line. She got romantically involved with a patient at the hospital, Denny Duquette, going to extreme lengths to save his life. To do so, she even cut his LVAD wire, putting his life at dire risk, ignoring a basic premise of a doctor, “First do no harm.” Similarly, in her personal life, she was judgmental and overbearing. She was horrible to Callie, bullying her into believing she isn’t a priority in George’s life, disrespecting their marriage saying, “Stop saying it like it means something.” Throughout her character arc, Izzie was set in her ways, showing little growth.

9 Laura Boswell

Laura Boswell (Hilarie Burton) was a surgeon consulting on an individual case at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Although her time on the show was limited to 3 episodes alone, her character’s presence was catastrophic. Even though the flirting between Laura and Arizona started off as innocuous, it soon matured into infidelity.

Arizona informed Lauren that she was already happily married to Callie to which Lauren replied that she knew that, and she continued her flirtation. Similarly, despite sharing a moment, Arizona pulls back reiterating she’s married. Lauren simply replied, “You are allowed to lose a little bit of control.” In doing so, she entirely disrespected Arizona’s marriage. While Arizona was the one in the relationship, Lauren was selfish and horrible, damaging Arizona and Callie’s marriage.

8 Sloan Riley

Sloan Riley (Leven Rambin) suddenly showed up at Seattle Grace Hospital, announcing that she’s Mark Sloan (Eric Dane)’s daughter. Sloan was both desperate and selfish with her decision to reach out to Mark as she didn’t do it because she wanted to connect with her father, but because she wanted a place to stay. Similarly, when Mark was willing to turn his life upside down for her, including ending his relationship with Lexie, she left without saying a word.

While Sloan’s storyline is easily forgettable, she did help Mark realize his desire for a family. Mark’s ability to step up to try and be a father to Sloan set the stage for Mark’s transition into the role of a father and family man. Following the birth and adoption of her newborn son, Sloan is unheard of, nor did she make an appearance on the show following Mark’s grave injuries from the plane crash followed by his death.

7 Leah Murphy

Leah Murphy (Tessa Ferrer) was introduced as a surgical intern in Season 9. Leah never emerged as “the one to watch” or a capable doctor, especially after it was revealed she used her connections with Mark Sloan to get into the surgical program. In one instance, she made a fatal mistake, almost killing her patient.

In her personal life, Leah came across as insecure, as she immediately became infatuated with anyone who showed interest in her. Part of why Leah is so disliked has to do with her role in the downfall of Callie and Arizona’s relationship. After sleeping with Arizona, she became clingy, announcing their relationship in the workplace without discussing it with Arizona first.

6 Robert Stark

Robert Stark (Peter MacNicol) replaced Arizona Robbins as the new Head of Pediatric Surgery attending in Season 7. Within the first episode of his on-screen presence, Stark was established as despicable. He often put his patients in harm’s way by dismissing their needs. When a young boy was in serious pain and was forced to come in, he lamented about missing dessert at the restaurant.

He often rushed, both in and out of surgery as he didn’t take the time to discuss any concerns with the patient’s parents, and in one instance was willing to cut off a 15-year-old girl’s leg, when it was clearly preventable. A single moment that partly redeemed his character arc was speaking in affirmation for April as chief resident, although she rejected his advances. However, there were many more instances in which Stark was terrible to those around him.

5 Erica Hahn

​​Erica Hahn (Brooke Smith) was first introduced in Season 2 where her professional rivalry with Preston Burke was evident. She made a few guest appearances before becoming a series regular in Season 4 as she became the new Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Despite having the skill set of a great doctor, she was conceited, egoistic and rude to others. Not only did she steer clear of Cristina when it came to assigning a resident, but she outspokenly refused to teach Cristina. When it came to treating a young girl with a tumor, she refused to discuss treatment, believing it was a lost cause. Similarly, when a complication arises whilst operating on Walter Tapley, she immediately expresses her frustration, not at losing her patient but at the damage it would do to her name.

4 Shane Ross

Shane Ross (Gauis Charles) was a surgical resident introduced in Season 9 and despite being hard-working, his competitive nature in the workplace paints him as aggressive. The lines between Shane’s passionate and hostile overbearing character were blurred.

In the workplace, he was often disrespectful, overstepping personal boundaries. He offered to service Cristina demonstrating how insubordinate he is. Similarly, despite making fatal mistakes, Shane didn’t face any repercussions. Not only did he break the rules on a daily basis, but he took a patient into surgery, getting in over his head. In the end, he ended up killing Alex Karev’s father and yet, was permitted to return to work without any restrictions in place.

3 Paul Castello

Paul Castello (Mike McColl) was the doctor who attended to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)’s injuries after his car accident. Even with life-threatening injuries, Derek recognized Castello’s arrogance and incompetence as a doctor. Paul argued that there was no time for a CT scan despite serious head injuries.

After Derek’s death, Paul remains oblivious to the pain caused to Derek’s family nor does he take responsibility for his mistakes. As Meredith pointed out, “that one night [which cost Meredith the love of her life] should have cost [him] his entire career” and yet his arrogant and insensitive nature persisted in the events of Meredith’s license hearing. Simply put, Paul’s decision-making process the night of Derek Shepard’s death has made him widely unpopular among McDreamy fans who recognize indirectly he killed him.

2 Sadie Harris

Sadie Harris (Melissa George) first appeared in Season 5 as Meredith’s old friend who joined Settle Grace Hospital as a surgical intern. While Sadie didn’t add much to the plot, she encouraged the other interns to make increasingly dangerous decisions by performing procedures on each other. She even cut her own stomach open so that the others could remove her appendix.

While she didn’t face dire repercussions for her actions, Sadie continued to act as if she deserved to be there. Not only was it evident that she was without skill, but she also refused to acknowledge her shortcomings when George confronted her. It was later revealed that she cheated her way into the surgical program, and chose an internship where Meredith was a resident in hopes that she would get her through.

1 Paul Stadler

Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison) was Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) husband until Jo left him, starting a new life with a new name. Despite being a renowned surgeon in the field who has likely saved many lives, was also abusive in his personal life.

In their abusive marriage, Jo recounted many instances of physical abuse. One incident left Jo with broken ribs and a ruptured kidney. Despite a brief on-screen appearance, it was evident that Paul Stadler is both a charming professional and a narcissistic abuser. Furthermore, he often gaslighted both Jo and his new fiancée’s fears and recounts of abuse, sowing self-doubt, diffidence, and distrust in Jo.

