Nielsen — the entity that measures viewership across platforms — released a 2024 year-end report that revealed the most-streamed titles of the year, and the top drama was...Grey's Anatomy. To some, this may be a surprise, but if you kept an eye on the streaming top 10 lists, you're hardly flabbergasted that the ABC medical series made it to the top. The Shonda Rhimes show accumulated 47.85 billion viewing minutes on Hulu and Netflix.

Grey's Anatomy was only the runner-up for a kids' show, as the massively popular Australian cartoon Bluey was a lot further ahead with 55.62 billion. Kids' shows tend to perform well because, well, kids are home for a long time. But when it comes to binging a drama series and connecting with characters, viewers wanted to go to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and watch Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and her fellow doctors save lives and figure out their love lives in-between.

Currently on Season 21, Grey's Anatomy is one of the shows that people often dare themselves to binge. For millennial TV lovers, it is one of the series that has stuck with them from adolescence to adult life, so many of us feel a connection to it. Additionally, the show's tendency to deliver event-episodes every once in a while serves as motivation to keep watching and finding out what the fuss is about. Last but not least, the series manages to keep itself fresh by working with dozens of characters that come and go. So, more often than not, new faces and storylines pop up when a new season kicks off.

Which Other Shows Were Among The Most-Watched?

Other animations also made the top-10 list, but, unlike Bluey, they're not targeted at kids. Family Guy and Bob's Burgers were also among the most-streamed shows of 2024, with the former accumulating 42.44 billion minutes viewed and the latter, 36.80 billion. Family Guy has always been a popular show, but the fact that fairly recent Bob's Burgers made the list may suggest that fans of the animated show will still be able to follow the Belcher family adventure for many years to come. The two animated series are currently in Seasons 23 and 15, respectively.

NCIS proved that viewers are always in the mood for investigative procedurals, and it accumulated 35.91 billion minutes hailing from Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+ subscribers. Other similar shows that made the list were Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Criminal Minds. Last but not least, the power of "Bazinga" was made clear with both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory ranking among the most-streamed titles.

You can check out the Nielsen report at the plaform's official website.