The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy moves to 10 p.m. for Season 21 on ABC's 2024-25 Fall schedule.

Grey's Anatomy will still air on Thursday nights.

Other ABC favorites like The Rookie are being held until midseason, with new shows like The Golden Bachelorette debuting this fall.

ABC's Fall schedule has been officially released, with Grey's Anatomy the biggest mover. With fans used to the show's 9 p.m. timeslot, the upcoming 21st season, set to air in the 2024-25 broadcast season, will see the long-running medical drama move to 10 p.m., according to Deadline. The show is set to stay on Thursday nights, with the change in scheduling set to make room for Ryan Murphy’s new medical drama, Doctor’s Odyssey starring Joshua Jackson.

Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich weighed in on the change to Grey’s, with an evolution in how fans are consuming their content a major factor behind the scheduling shift. Erwich said:

“We know that among [Grey’s] viewers, they are not just sizable but very loyal audience, but the majority of those in that audience, well over 80%, watches the show on multiple platforms, not specifically live, so we think the move is going to be minimal, as well as it will provide an incredible lead into our local news at 11.”

Change is Also Coming For Will Trent, The Rookie, and Abbott Elementary

A host of other ABC favorites look set to be evolving as well as Grey’s, with the former beloved comedy block on Wednesday nights now shrunk down to just half an hour, with only Abbott Elementary surviving. This is to make room for a push in the form of The Golden Bachelorette, with the dating series set to air at 8 p.m. followed by Abbott Elementary at 9:30 p.m. Big changes are also coming for Will Trent, The Rookie, and the recently announced final season of The Conners, will all three held until midseason, meaning viewers will have to wait just that little bit longer to big fond farewell to John Goodman and co.

The official Fall ABC schedule, in ET/PT, reads:

Mondays:

8 p.m. - Monday Night Football

Tuesdays:

8 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars

10 p.m. - High Potential (New Series)

Wednesdays:

8 p.m. - The Golden Bachelorette (New Series)

9:30 p.m. - Abbott Elementary

10 p.m. - Scamanda

Thursdays:

8 p.m. - 9-1-1

9 p.m. Doctor’s Odyssey (New Series)

10 p.m. - Grey’s Anatomy

Fridays:

8 p.m. - Shark Tank

9 p.m. - 20/20

Saturdays:

7:30 p.m. - College Football

Sundays:

7 p.m. - America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m. - The Wonderful World of Disney

Grey’s Anatomy returns for its landmark 21st season in the 2024-25 broadcast schedule, with all episodes currently available to stream on Hulu.

