Ellen Pompeo’s decision to step back from Grey’s Anatomy has disappointed many fans, claiming the show will never be the same after it lost its magic. While the show is figuratively not going to be the same, the show is also literally without MAGIC, an acronym for the names of the original interns (Meredith, Alex, George, Izzy, and Cristina).

Many claim that the first five seasons were the peak of the show because of these five characters who brought their share of charm and nostalgia to the show. Revisiting the original interns, each character had strengths and weaknesses; some were better at their job than others.

5 Izzy Stevens

Although Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl) had the promise to be a good doctor, her character arc was often overshadowed by personal matters making it difficult to take her seriously in a professional capacity. Izzy often got emotionally involved in her patient’s life to an inappropriate extent.

For example, her engagement to Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was a strongly disliked storyline. Not only was her involvement unethical, but she also often overstepped in his medical care, prioritizing her personal relationship with him over her professional obligations. Her over-emotional nature arguably interfered with the progress she could have made as a doctor.

4 George O’Malley

George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) did not only have the skillset of a surgeon, but he is also empathic and is genuinely concerned with the welfare of others. What stood out most about George as a doctor was his bedside manner.

When George begins working with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in the ER, his ability to work under pressure and act quickly leads him to find his specialty in trauma surgery. Soon after, George was inspired and believed he had found his calling as he decided to join the army. Shortly after enlisting, George is killed in a horrible bus accident in which he saves another woman’s life. Although George was already established as a great doctor, there wasn’t enough time to watch him grow and reach his full potential.

3 Meredith Grey

As the show's protagonist, it was clear why Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was always "the one to watch." Meredith could make difficult diagnoses, come up with creative solutions, and often take the extra step to help her patients. Although a large portion of her on-screen time emphasized her personal life, Meredith rarely allowed her personal matters to interfere with patient care.

As the show progressed, Meredith’s evolution from an intern to resident to attending was overshadowed by her "dark and twisty" storyline, her love story, and her other obligations to her family. Similarly, despite insisting she wanted to write her own story, she was rarely given the opportunity to escape the legend of Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).

2 Alex Karev

Alex (Justin Chambers) was first introduced as cocky, self-centered, and arrogant, often talking down to other staff members, doctors, and even patients. Despite his callous attitude, he showed a compassionate side, which first stood out during a patient interaction in the episode “Enough is Enough.”

As his complex backstory is slowly revealed, his story of how he reached this point is all the more impressive. Beyond his occasional superficial nature, Alex has more layers to his personality, as seen through the evolution of his character arc. He has improved his bedside manner, works well with kids, and often advocates for his patient’s recovery. Arguably, Alex is one of the best-developed characters in Grey’s Anatomy. Ultimately, Alex becomes a compassionate, caring doctor who helps people even when they can’t help themselves.

1 Cristina Yang

Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) was introduced as the shark of the intern group. Not only was she the most ambitious and accomplished, but she was also shown to be ahead of everyone else in her intern year. While her competitive nature sometimes overshadowed the bedside mannerism required of the profession of a doctor, she had the skillset of an excellent surgeon.

As the show progressed, however, Cristina’s compassionate nature emerges, demonstrating she’s not the robot-like doctor initially introduced. As she explains “why she does it," connects with those around her, and takes her rightful place as a surgeon, Cristina emerges as one of the finest doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

