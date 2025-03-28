Longevity on television is waning increasingly with every year that passes. While some shows overstay their welcome, short-lived series are the new normal in the streaming era. Defying the rules of temporality, however, Grey’s Anatomy is now turning 20 years old. The ensemble medical drama led by Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey started as a regular procedural, but evolved into an intricate and deep-cutting emotional drama. Initially focusing on a group of interns and their superiors, it slowly began incorporating unforgettable storylines, iconic characters, and jaw-dropping cases that has kept the show in every conversation for years.

What has been the key to Grey’s Anatomy’s success? The Shonda Rhimes-helmed series found numerous ways to craft stories that kept us invested and excited to tune in week to week. Whether through its complex romantic web, the wild catastrophe episodes, its controversial character exits, or even its needle drops, the show has always managed to stay relevant. On its 20th anniversary, it’s only fair to revisit the legacy of Grey’s Anatomy and acknowledge its status as the cultural reset it is.

'Grey's Anatomy' Evolved from a Soapy Procedural to an Engaging Drama

Image via ABC

The year is 2005. On March 27, the world was introduced to five competitive interns whose path into the world of medicine would impact millions of lives. Meredith Grey, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) were destined to become the most disruptive generation of interns at Seattle Grace Hospital. And though only Meredith remains of that select group, the woman she is today was built up from her tight-knit relationship with them. Mentored by Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), these doctors went from being their students to their equals.

The show’s soapy tactics of interns having sex and then falling in love with other doctors were its initial appeal. As the seasons progressed, these romantic entanglements evolved into fully formed relationships, but complexity was always a constant in their development. The backbone of the first half of the show was Meredith and Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) epic love story. Initially an inappropriate fling, their struggles as a couple shook them to their cores. Meredith went from dark and twisty to twistedly loving, while Derek went from rigid and cocky to a devout family man. Season 11 sees Derek’s tragic death from a car crash, and though that particular storyline was a devastating blow to both Meredith and the fans, the show found ways to move on.

20 Years Later, 'Grey's Anatomy' Has Stood the Test of Time