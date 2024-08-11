Since medical drama Grey's Anatomy premiered with its first group of interns in 2005, it has been beloved by fans, and its consistent success has helped it to become one of television's longest-running shows. It was created by Shonda Rhimes, who also served as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer until 2015, and is just one of many shows that has become part of her Shondaland TV empire. Season 21 is set to premiere in September 2024.

The characters of Grey's Anatomy – and there have been a lot of them – have been through a lot over the years, from finding love and losing it to a number of successes and setbacks, both personal and professional. And with so many different characters experiencing so many things, plenty of them have shared some words of wisdom, whether they're giving advice to their colleagues, are making observations about their own lives or, of course, are declaring their love for someone else.

10 "We may only be together five minutes every two months, but when we do, we will savor every second."

Ben Warren (Season 9, Episode 10)

On Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) wedding day, everyone was waiting for her while she treated Adele (Loretta Devine) in the ER for an aortic aneurysm in the Season 9 episode “Things We Said Today.” Ben (Jason Geroge) anxiously waited for her and eventually went to the hospital, where a flustered Bailey admitted that she was so focused on Adele, that she briefly forgot about the wedding. But in the end, they finally made it down the aisle and got married.

Long-distance relationships are hard, and many Grey’s Anatomy couples understand that. Plenty have been in long-distance relationships, balancing the demands of their careers with the ups and downs of romance, including Ben and Bailey. Ben’s comment spoke to how long time apart could feel compared to how fleeting time together could be, as well as how much they treasured their time together because they knew it was limited and had spent time apart.

9 "You never know the biggest day of your life is going to be the biggest."

Izzie Stevens (Season 5, Episode 22)

As Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) planned their wedding in “What a Difference a Day Makes,” Izzie (Katherine Heigl) had hallucinations of Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the search for answers led to the discovery of another tumor in her brain. Meredith and Derek decided to give up their perfect wedding to Izzie and Alex (Justin Chambers) instead. Meanwhile, a group of college students were brought into the ER after a car accident on their graduation day, all with varying degrees of injuries – and not all of them survived.

Izzie’s voiceover touched on the ways a seemingly normal, routine day can become life-changing, whether good or bad – and the episode itself showed both sides, from Izzie and Alex’s impromptu wedding to the tragic car accident that cost some students their lives and changed the lives of the survivors forever, plus the revelation that Izzie’s condition was worsening and she likely wouldn’t survive. The quote also made the episode’s title seem even more fitting.

8 "Sometimes, it's good to be scared. It means you still have something to lose."

Richard Webber (Season 4, Episode 10)

In the mid-season finale and part two of Grey's Anatomy Season 4’s “Crash into Me,” in the aftermath of an ambulance crash, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) walked Meredith through an operation on a man trapped in the overturned ambulance. He expressed his fear but said he was trying to keep it at bay because he didn’t want to die scared, but Richard assured him his feelings were not only normal but good. The moment inspired Meredith to be honest with Derek about her feelings.

Some of Grey's most memorable quotes touched on the benefits of feelings typically seen as negative, and here, Richard spoke of the positives of fear, specifically that fear means a person has something left to lose. In the case of his patient in particular, what he stood to lose was his life, making his fear completely understandable – and the circumstances around the procedure made it all the more harrowing.

7 "If you love someone you tell them, even if you're scared it's not the right thing."

Mark Sloan (Season 9, Episode 2)

After the plane crash in Grey's Season 8 finale, hospital staff had largely moved on as Season 9 began. In the season's second episode, Mark's (Eric Dane) condition appeared to have improved drastically, something Richard feared was a "surge"—a burst of energy terminal patients often experienced before death, typically marked in part by the patient sharing “epiphanies.” Richard’s concerns were justified when Mark delivered these lines to Jackson (Jesse Williams) about love and fear.

Like Richard’s quote about fear, Mark’s touched on the many valid reasons a person might be afraid to tell someone else they loved them – and why they don't matter. It’s not only important for people to express how they feel, but it can be just as important for people to know they’re loved, plus it can be the start of a great relationship. The fact that these were among Mark’s final words in the show made his death all the more tragic.

6 "Screw beautiful, I’m brilliant. If you want to appease me, compliment my brain."

Cristina Yang (Season 7, Episode 17)

In Season 7's “This Is How We Do It,” the residents competed for the open position of Chief, as well as Richard’s attention, as he was in charge of making the decision. As a result, Cristina (Sandra Oh) confronted Owen (Kevin McKidd) about his apparently close relationship with Richard and asked him to put in a good word for her, but he refused to get involved and told her she was beautiful instead, leading to her iconic rebuttal that was “brilliant.”

Cristina’s quote showed she knew her worth – it was in her intelligence and skills as a doctor, not her appearance. And it resonated with women – it can still be found everywhere from Pinterest boards and stamped on everything from t-shirts to mugs. It's often cited as a fan favorite, and it’s remembered as one of Cristina’s best moments. It’s also part of what made her such a great character whose presence on the show is still missed.

5 "Don't let what he wants eclipse what you need. He's very dreamy, but he's not the sun. You are."

Cristina Yang (Season 10, Episode 24)

Before Cristina left Seattle in the Season 10 finale, she decided to dance it out with Meredith one final time. Cristina also had some final words of advice for Meredith, specifically dealing with Meredith’s relationship with Derek and their future. He wanted to move to D.C. for his career and she didn’t, and Cristina’s parting words were the pep talk Meredith needed to tell him, leading the couple to have an emotional argument about their future and individual careers.

Cristina was full of wisdom, especially when it came to relationships – she was the best friend every girl needed, especially when it came to advice on love and relationships. She reminded Meredith not to put her needs aside to prioritize Derek’s desires, touching on the ways couples can get different things out of relationships and aren’t always on the same page. She also reminded Meredith that looks aren’t everything.

4 "Being aware of your crap and actually overcoming your crap are two very different things."

Cristina Yang (Season 4, Episode 6)

At the start of Season 4 episode “Kung Fu Fighting,” Meredith complained to Cristina about having trouble sleeping and all of the issues plaguing her, including family drama, and Cristina encouraged her to stop continuously having “break-up sex” with Derek. After watching body-cam footage from a patient who went skydiving and was injured when his parachute didn't open, Meredith gained a new perspective on her own near-death experience and getting a second chance, and Cristina had some choice words about the difference between being aware of “crap” and moving beyond it.

Being aware of one’s flaws is a crucial part of overcoming them, but it’s just the first step. For Meredith, it meant not only recognizing the dynamic she and Derek were in but doing something about it, even if that meant admitting she wanted to be with him, despite Cristina’s advice that they stop hooking up. But Cristina’s advice wasn’t just applicable to Meredith. It was, as always, a great reminder for just about everyone.

3 “It doesn't matter how tough we are, trauma always leaves a scar. [...] Maybe going through all that is what keeps us moving forward."

Alex Karev (Season 5, Episode 19)

In "Elevator Love Letter,” Izzie had brain surgery to treat her cancer, with Derek as her surgeon. Meanwhile, Owen was dealing with his PTSD – in the middle of a nightmare, unaware of what he was doing, he began to strangle Cristina, and although she was initially determined to stand by him and support him, she ultimately broke up with him. In a voiceover in the episode’s final moments, Alex talked about the impact of trauma.

Over 20 seasons in, just about everyone on Grey’s has experienced some sort of trauma, from personal near-death experiences in plane crashes or shootings to the loss of loved ones, from spouses to children. Alex’s observations in his voiceover addressed the long-lasting impact trauma can have and how it can be inescapable for those who have experienced it. But it also touched on what life has to offer beyond trauma, making it an important moment of the series tackling mental health.

2 "We're supposed to feel, we're supposed to love, and hate, and hurt, and grieve, and break, and be destroyed, and we build ourselves to be destroyed again – that is human."

Owen Hunt (Season 11, Episode 22)

Following Derek’s death on Grey's Anatomy, Meredith told her colleagues what happened. Everyone processed it in their own way, but Amelia in particular struggled. Initially, she coped with her grief through dark humor, which shocked her colleagues, but gradually, she became more and more angry. Despite being in recovery for addiction, she stopped attending meetings, leading to a near-relapse and some choice words from Owen about her use of drugs to avoid feeling.

Being human is a messy, complicated, wonderful thing, and it includes a vast spectrum of emotions, even pain and grief – something Owen understood perfectly. Life can be difficult, full of ups and downs, but that’s the whole point, even when it’s hard. Those feelings aren’t meant to be stifled or dulled, no matter how intense, and Owen’s comments helped Amelia face her feelings head-on rather than trying to avoid them.

1 "If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that it only takes one person, one patient, one moment to change your life forever."

Cristina Yang (Season 10, Episode 17)

After a difficult surgery and a patient’s decision to go off his ventilator, Cristina began to think about her life and imagined two very different futures for herself in “Do You Know?” based on one single decision – one in which she had a family with Owen and another where she excelled in her career. In her opening narration, Cristina discussed the ways in which a single person or moment could have a long-lasting impact on someone’s life.

At its heart, Grey’s Anatomy has very much been a show about relationships, including romance, iconic friendships, and family – including found family. “Do You Know?” put Cristina front and center and gave her the opportunity to examine how her relationship could affect the rest of her life, with her voiceover as the perfect setup. The episode was a great example of the numerous paths people can face in life and illustrated Cristina’s point.

