Grey's Anatomy, the implausibly long-running medical drama series on ABC, has been renewed for a 21st season, according to a report this evening by Variety. The extension cements the show's status as the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, a title it first claimed in 2019. Additionally, it holds the record as the longest-running primetime series on ABC. The series first premiered in 2005, which is a statement harrowing enough to make anyone question their own mortality. It has become a staple of American television and retains a massive fanbase thanks, largely, to its presence on streaming where new fans can discover its storytelling and memorable characters.

The 20th season, which only began a few weeks ago, saw the arrival of new showrunner Meg Marinis who has worked in many roles on the show before including in research, editing, and writing capacities, and series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes believes the fate of the series is in good hands with Marinis going into a 21st season.

“The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” said Rhimes. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

What Is 'Grey's Anatomy' About?

Grey's Anatony focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships. The show is set at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital (later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital) in Seattle, Washington. It primarily follows Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, from her days as an intern to her ascent into a surgical career, exploring her relationships with colleagues and mentors. Pompeo still appears in the series, in a recurring role, surrounded by a vastly different cast from that which was in place back in 2005. The current line-up includes the likes of Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho.

All past seasons of Grey's were recently made available on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on the streaming platform the day after they premiere on ABC. Past seasons remain available to stream on Netflix under a licensing deal between Netflix and Disney. ABC airs new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursday nights.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

