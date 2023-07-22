Over Grey’s Anatomy’s 19 seasons and counting, it has depicted the lives of its doctors as they manage their personal and professional lives and the ways the two often collide. And with so many episodes behind it, the show has featured countless characters, from patients at the hospital to its staff and their loved ones. And of course, not all of them have stuck around.

While Grey's has featured plenty of tragedies which have claimed the lives of numerous characters, not all exists have been dramatic, devastating sendoffs—some have simply moved on to other opportunities, creating happy endings for their characters while also leaving room for a return. But plenty of others have been heartbreaking, whether because of a tragic death or a character whose absence is hugely felt.

10 Cristina Yang

Cristina was among the original group of interns introduced in the Grey’s Anatomy pilot, and she quickly became Meredith’s best friend—or her “person”—and worked her up to become a cardiothoracic surgical fellow. Cristina was played by Sandra Oh.

After 10 seasons, Cristina left Seattle Grace to take a job in Switzerland, and while it was a great move for her character and gave her a happy ending, it was bittersweet, too. Cristina was a beloved character, and no one wanted to say goodbye to her, especially after so many years.

9 Meredith Grey

For 19 seasons, Ellen Pompeo played Meredith Grey, the main character of the series. Over the years, fans saw Meredith go through just about everything, from falling in love with Derek and losing him to a number of personal tragedies.

Meredith ultimately moved to Boston with her children to work towards finding a cure for Alzheimer’s in Season 19. She first stepped down into a smaller role before leaving altogether, and although it was the right move for Meredith and her family, her departure was the end of an era.

8 Andrew Deluca

DeLuca was an attending at the hospital who once had a relationship with Meredith and often struggled with his mental health. He was played by Giacomo Gianniotti and also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19—in fact, it was a crossover between the two shows that led to DeLuca being stabbed in a heroic attempt to stop a sex trafficker after previous attempts to alert his colleagues were dismissed as part of his mental illness.

The attack on DeLuca damaged multiple vital organs, and he died on the operating table. As he drifted in and out of consciousness, he appeared on the beach with Meredith during her ongoing COVID infection, where he delivered a moving monologue about he didn't regret acting to save someone else. And although DeLuca’s death was sudden and violent, it was the result of a selfless act and was a great way to end his time on the show.

7 Alex Karev

Karev was among the characters introduced in the first season of Grey’s Anatomy, and he eventually married Jo after plenty of ups and downs. He was also the father of Izzie’s twins, though they were conceived via IVF unbeknownst to him. He was played by Justin Chambers.

Karev is among the characters who got a happy ending, as he left to be with Izzie and their twins in Season 16. But his abrupt exit came as a shock, and what makes it so sad is the fact that it was all explained through letters and had huge implications for other characters, especially his wife, Jo. It also undermined all the growth Karev had as a character.

6 Charles Percy

Charles Percy was a surgical resident who arrived as a result of a merger between Seattle Grace and Mercy West, and his cocky attitude made him disliked by fans. He had feelings for his colleague Reed and was played by Robert Baker.

Percy was among the many injured in a shooting at the hospital in Season 6, and he ultimately died in Bailey’s arms after they learned the power to the elevators had been shut down, making it impossible to get him the help he needed. Bailey’s realization that she wouldn’t be able to save him was devastating, and his death was one of the saddest.

5 Lexie Grey

Lexie arrived at Seattle Grace Hospital as an intern in Season 3 and was later revealed to be Meredith’s paternal half-sister. Despite not getting along at first, she ultimately had a relationship with her colleague Mark Sloan. Lexie was played by Chyler Leigh.

Among the many tragedies to strike the hospital was the plane crash at the end of Season 8, and sadly, beloved character Lexie didn’t survive. She was also one of a few dead characters to return to Meredith in a dream sequence while she was sick with the coronavirus.

4 Mark Sloan

Mark Sloan was first introduced in Season 2 as Derek’s best friend and was nicknamed McSteamy, a nod to Derek’s “McDreamy.” Sloan was the head of plastic surgery, and he had an on-again, off-again relationship with Lexie. He was played by Eric Dane.

Like Lexie, Sloan was injured in the plane crash in Season 9, ultimately succumbing to his injuries after being put on life support. Also like Lexie, Sloan reappeared during Meredith’s beach dream sequence. The hospital was renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in their honor and gave their love story some closure, even if it was tragic.

3 Denny Duquette

Denny was a patient at the hospital in need of a heart transplant—and he and Izzie began a relationship. Although Denny did receive a new heart, he died of a stroke after the operation and was discovered by a devastated Izzie. He was played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Denny was a beloved character for his warmth and sense of humor, making his death that much more unexpected and heartbreaking. It ranks among Grey’s most memorable moments. Like a few other departed Grey’s characters, Denny made additional appearances later on, notably as a hallucination of Izzie’s.

2 George O'Malley

George, nicknamed 007, was one of the five original interns when Grey’s Anatomy began and a fan-favorite character, known for his loyal and caring nature. He was played by T. R. Knight, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work.

George’s death is among the most devastating and shocking in the series. After deciding to join the army, he was hit by a bus while trying to save a woman’s life and was unrecognizable when he was brought into the hospital. Staff only realized who he was after he spelled “007” in Meredith’s palm. He ultimately died during surgery, then later returned during a dream sequence as Meredith was battling coronavirus in Season 17, 11 years later.

1 Derek Shepherd

Derek was a neurosurgeon at Seattle Grace, and after multiple seasons of ups and downs in his relationship with Meredith, the two got married and had two children together. He was played by Patrick Dempsey.

Similar to George, Derek was hit by a bus while trying to help someone else and was brought into the hospital for treatment in Season 11, and a devastating voiceover revealed he was aware of everything happening to him but was unable to communicate with his doctors and ultimately died. He, too, returned during Meredith’s battle with COVID, appearing in a dream sequence in the Season 17 premiere.

