In Season 10, Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to one of its fan-favorite characters. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) was immensely popular ever since the series' pilot episode, and this was underscored in her last episode, in which the show exhibited a title card full of Yang photos. Now, over 10 years after leaving the series, Oh spoke about the possibility of returning during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In the past couple of seasons, Grey's Anatomy has opened the doors for the return of several characters, some of whom hadn't been featured in the series for years. Naturally, this makes fans wonder what other characters may end up walking the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital one more time. Since Cristina is always "present" in the series through texts sent to her best friend Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a physical return would be more than organic. Oh herself has wondered about it, as she revealed during the interview:

"I am glad for the show to use the character as they see fit. Absolutely. The character should still be there to service the story— and so, yay! As for actually physically inhabiting the character of Cristina and coming back.... For the longest time, it has always been a hard no. And it's just.... I don't know. I just don't know. When you finish something, it's a deep process.... I just cannot tell you.... I can't stress to you enough how consciously I tried to fully process leaving. I don't feel the need to revisit, but I also profoundly understand the audience's love for this character, because I've seen it for the past 10 years. That's the part that makes me just go, hmmm."

What Has Sandra Oh Been Up To?