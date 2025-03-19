Just like the rest of Grey’s Anatomy fans, there is one scene that Ellen Pompeo would rather not watch. While on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the star of the medical drama addressed the traumatic storyline where Meredith (Pompeo) and George (T.R. Knight) have an ill-conceived sexual encounter. The night almost destroys their friendship when Meredith starts crying after the deed is done. Confused by her break-up with the married Derek (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith says she didn’t know she didn’t want to do it until it was over. This reaction hurts George immeasurably, and -- as Pompeo said on the podcast -- the actors involved in the scene.

“T.R. and I are such good friends, and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying. The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that, I didn’t want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad. And then the network said there was too much thrusting.”

The network notes made the situation even more painful for the actors. Pompeo continued that considering reshooting such a scene was her “worst nightmare.” Luckily, she said she and Knight were not forced to revisit the scene.

Ellen Pompeo Is Vocal About Her Time On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’