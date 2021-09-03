After almost a decade away from Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, Dr. Addison Montgomery is finally making a comeback. Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will see the return of the fan-favorite gynecologist and neonatal surgeon for a multiple-episode arc. Actor Kate Walsh herself confirmed the return on her Instagram account and on a video shared by the official Grey’s Anatomy Twitter account.

Since the previous season, Grey’s Anatomy has been making a point of bringing old characters back. Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, and Eric Dane all made guest appearances on Season 17. Before that, Kim Raver returned as a guest star after five years absent and subsequently rejoined the regular cast. For Season 18, Kate Burton is also returning as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) mother, and Peter Gallagher was recently announced as a new addition to the cast.

Image via ABC

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Peter Gallagher in Major Arc for Season 18

Walsh’s Addison is one of the most popular characters across the Grey’s Anatomy universe. She was originally part of a five-episode arc back in 2005, but her popularity made then-showrunner Shonda Rhimes reconsider and make Walsh a regular cast member. In 2007, Walsh got a spin-off show of her own: Private Practice ran for six seasons and introduced Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to the Grey’s Anatomy universe. She then crossed over to the main series, in which she remains a regular cast member to this day.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the everyday lives of a group of doctors at the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, in Seattle. Throughout each season, they struggle to balance their careers, medical cases, and romantic relationships. After more than 15 years on air, Grey’s Anatomy is still the top-rated scripted series on ABC and has spawned several spin-offs, including Station 19, which also airs on ABC.

Walsh’s storyline for the new season was not disclosed by current showrunner Krista Vernoff. Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy and Season 5 of Station 19 are set to premiere on September 30 on ABC.

KEEP READING: Emily VanCamp Leaving ‘The Resident’ After Four Seasons

Share Share Tweet Email

John Cena and Jackie Chan Made a Movie Together; Here's Why We May Never See It Just like John Cena himself, you can’t see this Jackie Chan action vehicle

Read Next