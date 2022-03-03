There’s a new kid in the Seattle block. Later this month, Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will introduce Skylar Astin in a recurring role, according to Variety. Astin will take part in an ever-growing cast that always has room for more. The series follows a group of doctors who take on challenging cases at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Washington – and date each other in between.

ABC representatives announced that Astin will play Todd Eames, and he will be introduced to the series on the March 24 episode – the season’s thirteenth – titled “Put the Squeeze on Me”. Like every episode in the series, it is titled after a song, this one by Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps. ABC also released a general bio for the character, which doesn’t reveal much but leaves plenty of room for speculation:

“Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.”

Apparently, Eames is another kind of doctor, but given his recurring status, it’s safe to say he’ll have a close interaction with some doctors at the hospital. Considering that his sister is pregnant, she’ll be treated by Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), so maybe a potential love interest? Wilson became unmarried when her onscreen husband Justin Chambers decided to abruptly exit the series back in 2020. He had been in the main cast ever since the show’s beginning in 2005.

Another possible scenario to be triggered by Astin’s arrival is a musical act. The actor's singing talent is indisputable since he rose to prominence after starring in Pitch Perfect, and also starred in two series chock-full of musical acts: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and short-lived Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Grey’s Anatomy already had its cast members singing on some occasions and also did an all-out musical episode in Season 7. Series creator and former boss Shonda Rhimes teased a second musical episode for a while, but she has since quit the series and made longtime producer and writer Krista Vernoff the showrunner. On the other hand, Grey’s Anatomy also had talented singers as guest stars who didn’t perform onscreen such as Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore, and Matthew Morrison.

Astin joins a slate of celebrated guest stars from the current season of the series: absolute fan-favorite Kate Walsh reprised her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery for a 3-episode arc about uterine transplants earlier in the season and The O.C.’s Peter Gallagher currently recurs as Dr. David Hamilton, a previous colleague of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) mother who recruited the doctor to work on a project to treat his Parkinson’s disease.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays on ABC.

