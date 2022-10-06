"We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired you for your fight". As the official trailer points out, a new lineup of residents is about to start their practicum at the Seattle Grace Hospital in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. This is the first time that the show introduces an entirely new main cast since Season 1. With Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) occupying less time on screen in this chapter of the series, the interns are ready to take on the torch. Their dynamic will remind fans of the early stages of the show, when the protagonist was accompanied by her coworkers Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Christina (Sandra Oh), George (TR Knight), and Alex (Justin Chambers). The announcement about the fresh additions to the ensemble came through James Pickens Jr.'s (who plays Dr. Richard Webber) Instagram post back in August.

Each with their own backstory, these characters are ready to wear the scrubs and save lives. In order to keep you updated on the new faces you will get to see this season, here is a handy cast and character guide to the interns in the medical drama. But first, check out the official synopsis for the Season 19 premiere episode, "Everything Has Changed":

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado.

Harry Shum Jr. as Benson "Blue" Kwan

Blue is impatient and competitive, so he is definitely setting his eyes on standing out among the batch of residents. Underneath his drive, the character isn't afraid to show his generous side. Harry Shum Jr. will play Blue in Season 19, and he has kept himself busy in the TV realm for years now. Kick-starting his career as Mike Chang, the dancer who didn't know how to sing properly on Glee, the actor went on to be involved in another teen hit series, Shadowhunters. The latter role won a People's Choice Award for Best Male TV Star in the 2018 edition of the awards show. Earlier in 2022, Shum Jr. had a supporting role in the A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Jules carries the weight of being the only mature figure in her family, which means that she can be a bit bossy. While she helps in the ER and tries to find her footing at Seattle Grace, the resident might be intimately involved with Dr. Atticus Lincoln (played by Chris Carmack). At least, that is what the official trailer alludes to when the doctor admits to Meredith that he has accidentally slept with one of the interns. Dr. Grey even utters a comment about avoiding elevators, which as fans know, was go-to location for her and Derek when they began their relationship.

In the same way that Harry Shum Jr. had previous experience in the TV circle, Adelaide Kane has had her equal share on screen. Popularly known for playing Mary, Queen of Scots in the CW period drama Reign, the actress was also involved in other major shows such as Teen Wolf and Once Upon A Time. Most recently, you might have seen her in the latest season of This Is Us.

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

The game is on and Lucas is determined to show his worth as a surgeon through his charisma and willingness to learn from his mentors at the hospital. Working until late hours, this intern will do whatever it takes to demonstrate that he is much more than his average grades. Niko Terho plays Lucas Adams in Season 19 and this will be the second time that he stars alongside Jake Borelli. The first time that the duo worked together was in the 2020 comedy entitled The Thing About Harry. This is the actor's first major role on TV, and from the sneak peek in the trailer, this might become his breakout performance.

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

The hospital isn't an unknown place for Simone. Despite being a new resident at Seattle Grace, she grew up in the city and continues to battle trauma linked to her workplace. This isn't the first time that Alexis Floyd has joined a Shondaland show. Earlier this year, the actress played Neff, one of Anna Delvey's close friends in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Before that, she also had a recurring role in Freeform's The Bold Type and in the Apple TV + series Dickinson. It will be interesting to get to see the actress gain even more visibility as a regular in the medical show.

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda

Growing up as the middle child in a family of eight children, Mika is used to being undermined at home. She is also a jokester and sometimes her sense of humor might get her in trouble during her residency. It will be interesting to see her show the potential to thrive in the medical field throughout her journey at the hospital. You may remember Midori Francis from her role as Anders Prep Academy student Emma Hsueh in the series Gotham. Since then, she was nominated for an Emmy Award after starring in the Netflix Christmas rom-com Dash & Lily. Other than these two shows, you might have also spotted her in Mindy Kaling's HBO show The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will air on Thursdays on ABC, starting at 9 pm ET on October 6.