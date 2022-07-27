Everything Everywhere All At Once star Harry Shum Jr. has been added to the cast of ABC’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline has reported. He joins recently cast other first-year surgical residents played by actors Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho for Season 19 of the show.

Per the report, he plays Daniel “Blue” Kwan, who is described as sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant. He is generous by nature and used to winning at everything, but he is naturally gifted yet competitive to a fault. However, a family crisis interfered with his career plans, and now he’s got a lot to prove.

It would be interesting to see how the new storylines of first-year residents are woven into the show as at the end of Season 18 we saw Grey Sloan Memorial's residency program losing its accreditation. Due to that, several doctors have left with only Meredith positioned to be the one who can save the hospital. It has been highly speculated that Season 19 could be the last of the series however, the show’s star Kevin McKidd previously told People, "I don't know how this show ends at this point." Further adding,

The thing is with a medical show ... most TV shows struggle because their narrative or the construct of how they're telling stories, it starts to become convoluted to keep it going. With medical shows, there's an endless amount of stories because there's new people coming into hospitals every single day. So that's why it's hard to really see what the end can be. All I can tell you is it's bigger than all of us at this point.

Shum Jr is perhaps best known for playing Mike Chang on the Fox series Glee and as Magnus Bane on fan-favorite series Shadowhunters and Hulu’s The LXD (Legion of Extraordinary Dancers), which he also produced. His movie credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Netflix’s hit holiday movie Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.

Grey’s Anatomy will see the return of series regulars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. In its course of 18 seasons the show has had quite an impact on popular culture and received various awards including 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will premiere on Thursday, October 6. Check out this clip from Season 18 below: