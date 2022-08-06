Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will be cutting back her hours at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Pompeo is set to appear in only eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actress will continue to oversee the series as an executive producer.

Pompeo has been a staple on the medical drama since its inception in 2005. She has been the focal point of the eighteen seasons thus far, with the series capturing her progression from an intern to becoming the chief of general surgery. Grey's Anatomy "focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships." Production is about to commence on the new season, which will premiere on ABC on October 6.

This news comes on the heels of Pompeo taking on another television acting role, which will be her first major role since leading Grey's Anatomy. The untitled series will land on Hulu, with Pompeo being one half of a couple "who adopt an orphan they believe to have a rare form of dwarfism, but come to suspect their new daughter isn't the 8-year-old she claims to be." Katie Robbins (The Affair) is behind this series, which adapts the story of American couple Michael and Kristine Barnett and their adopted "daughter" from Ukraine, Natalia.

Pompeo will also be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, a well-deserved nod for the actress. Ironically enough, the actress has never earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role. Many critics have found this to be both wrong and "long overdue" for Pompeo, as many also note she has carried the show in many respects. She has won a Satellite Award and two People's Choice Awards for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey, in addition to other awards given to the cast of the series.

Grey's Anatomy's new season will focus on a group of interns played by Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, and Adelaide Kane. Fans are unsure how this storyline will play out in the new season, as the Hospital lost its residency program at the conclusion of the last season. Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. will also be returning to the new season in their roles of Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber, respectively.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, October 6.