It is always exciting to see old faces return to long-running TV shows even in a small capacity. One show that has perfected its blend of old and new characters is the hit medical drama, Grey's Anatomy. Past seasons have seen the return of doctors and patients alike, and it seems the show isn't deviating from this practice any time soon. TVLine reports that the show which recently returned for its nineteenth season will bring back Greg Germann, who played Dr. Tom Koracick, for a guest spot in an episode set to air in November.

While not part of the original set of doctors introduced to us at the start of the medical drama, the neurosurgeon joined the medical personnel at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 14 in a recurring capacity but was quickly upgraded to a series regular lasting through to Season 17. During that time, we saw his professional and personal life play out in an interesting fashion. He exited the show in Season 17 which saw the end of his romance with Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) who would then marry Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Germann's absence from the medical drama wasn't for long, as he returned for a guest spot in an episode in the eighteenth season. His relationship with the medical drama continues as Germann will be making his second guest appearance since his departure in Episode 5 of Season 19 titled “When I Get to the Border” which is set to air on November 3. Reports on his involvement in the upcoming episode reveal that Koracick will be reaching out to Dr. Catherine Avery who is in Boston regarding a personal matter, which makes things interesting as his ex-girlfriend Teddy is currently going through a rough patch with her husband, Owen. It should be recalled that Koracick had left Grey Sloan to work at the Catherine Fox Foundation, a non-profit set up by Dr. Jackson Avery (Catherine's son) to restore the legacy of the Harper Avery Foundation that was tainted by Harper Avery's multiple sexual harassment accusations.

The episode will also see the return of Jesse Williams who plays Dr. Jackson Avery, Koracick's boss at the foundation. Both departed in Season 17 but have also since returned in guest capacities. Williams will also be directing the episode which will also feature Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) who was earlier revealed will be given a limited appearance in the ongoing season.

Germann's return to the show was first teased by the showrunner of the medical drama, Krista Vernoff, who revealed following his exit in 2021 that “we will miss Greg terribly in the day to day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!” However, fans did not expect that return to be spread across two separate seasons.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is primarily focused on the professional and personal lives of new interns who were unveiled in the season premiere. Weekly episodes of the medical drama air on ABC every Thursday at 9 p.m. Check out the trailer for Season 19 below: