In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.

In the second half of the video, the new actors introduce their characters’ personalities and the challenges that they will face. There is Simone Griffith, who actress Alexis Floyd describes in the sneak peek as bringing “a very grounded but emotional connection to her work.” Next, we have Jules Millin, played by Adelaide Kane, who has a suggested past with Dr. Atticus Lincoln. Kane describes Jules as “a little bit bossy, a little impulsive” but also adds in that she is “very kind-hearted.”

Niko Terho introduces his character Lucas Adams, saying that he is “the black sheep of his family and his family is super successful. He’s trying to prove that he deserve to be there.” “Blue” Benson Kwan, played by Harry Shum Jr, is the overachiever of the group, described by Shum to be “very competitive” and “striving to be No. 1”. Finally, we have Mika Yasuda, played by Midori Francis, who is the class clown of the group. “[Mika] is a jokester and likes to make people laugh,” Midori explains, “Sometimes, her sense of humor gets her in trouble."

The video gives us a sense that Meredith is back on good terms with Nick (Scott Speedman) after their falling out in Season 18. It also hints that viewers can also expect some familiar faces to return as well, including Bailey, Owen, Teddy, and of course Meredith Grey.

“A second chance is a big them this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already,” Floyd said. In terms of what fans should expect going into the 19th season, Francis says “fans should expect all of the things they love about the show, but with an explosion of newness.”

The long-running hit ABC medical drama focuses on the lives of surgical residents, interns, and attending physicians as they balance their professional and private lives, and navigate complex personal relationships. The title of the show is a reference to “Grays Anatomy”, which is a classic medical and anatomy textbook written by Henry Gray and published in London in 1858.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, check out the introductory video below: