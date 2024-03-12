Across its 19 seasons to date, Grey's Anatomy has remained one of television's most-loved medical dramas thanks to its dedication to intricate, personal storytelling. From dastardly villains to heartwarming heroes, and all the joyous first kisses and gutwrenching breakups that fit in between, it is the cast of characters that are the backbone of this success. With Season 20 marking a major milestone for the series, these characters will be more important than ever. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the cast of characters in Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

Ellen Pompeo

Meredith Grey

It's true - she's back. The backbone of the entire series, and its namesake, Meredith Grey was, for 19 seasons, the Attending General Surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial and, for most of that time, the doting partner to Patrick Dempsey's now-deceased Derek. After more than 400 episodes, she finally hung up her white coat and waved goodbye. However, after hinting at it for quite some time, it was recently confirmed that the fan-favorite would be returning for Season 20. It has since been announced that she will be featured in four of the ten upcoming episodes, including the first, and will continue to provide the iconic voice-over in all of them.

It's obvious that the role of Meredith Grey is Ellen Pompeo's most well-known role, although that says more about the legendary status of the character rather than the impressive filmography of the actress. Having appeared in the likes of Catch Me If You Can, Life of the Party, and Old School, Pompeo's career has also thrived off-screen, with her talents as an executive producer and director applied to both Grey's Anatomy and spin-off Station 19.

Chandra Wilson

Miranda Bailey

A part of the show's original cast and a mainstay ever since, Miranda Bailey is the straight-talking, witty former Chief of Surgery who always delights on-screen. Bailey is not just a talented surgeon but also a loving mother and great friend, making for a character that always feels rooted in the best of humanity. However, even by actress Chandra Wilson's own admission, her biggest asset and greatest flaw is her own ego, something that is likely to get her into hot water yet again in Season 20.

A director, producer, and actress of high talent, Chandra Wilson is best known for her role as Miranda Bailey on Grey's but has taken her devoted following across her roles on both stage and screen. Her most notable screen credits include the likes of The Sopranos, Sex and the City, and another iconic procedural, Law & Order: SVU.

James Pickens

Richard Webber

Currently, the Chief Medical Officer at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Richard Webber is a gifted medical expert who could perhaps do with a few lessons on social decorum given the amount of drama he has been involved in throughout his time on the series. In Season 19, Webber's sobriety was an important plot thread that was discussed with nuance and sensitivity, with Season 20 likely to dive into this element of the character once again.

A legend of the small screen, James Pickens is beloved for his roles on Grey's, later seasons of The X-Files, and for playing Chuck Mitchell on both Roseanne and the spin-off The Conners. Pickens even made a cameo appearance in an episode of the worldwide smash-hit series Yellowstone, so next time you're rewatching the hit show make sure to keep an eye out for this cowboy.

Kevin McKidd

Owen Hunt

Head of Trauma at Grey Sloan, Owen Hunt, is a calm, calculated necessity in any operating theater, although his quick and intelligent thinking in medical practice doesn't always translate into his personal life. Having been divorced twice, once to Cristina Yang and another time to Amelia Shepherd, Hunt's life never seems to be able to sit still, perhaps an after-effect of his traumatic experience in the Army.

Born in Scotland, Kevin McKidd has had a spectacular career since his breakout role as Tommy Mackenzie in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting, with his professional life since including appearances in the likes of Father Ted and the Percy Jackson franchise. Beyond this, McKidd is perhaps most appreciated for his voice work on the Call of Duty video game franchise, in which he played the grizzled veteran John "Soap" MacTavish.

Caterina Scorsone

Amelia Shepherd

Although not yet complete, Amelia Shepherd's character arc to date has been nothing short of a joy to watch, with her inclusion in the indefinite future of Grey's promising even more of her shining charm and the ramifications of her flawed past. After having a rollercoaster of an arc in Season 19, with her whirlwind romance with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) leaving many questions still to be answered, Season 20 looks to keep the same frantic energy for Shepherd, although let's hope there's even more positivity for her this time.

Since first appearing in Goosebumps, Caterina Scorsone has gone on to have a highly-praised career, with appearances in the likes of Missing and Crash just two of her notable roles. Most recently, Scorsone played the role of Alison in Dragon Tales.

Camilla Luddington

Jo Wilson

A loving mother and caring practitioner, Jo Wilson is soft on the outside and tough in the middle - the perfect combination for her high-level job. Perhaps her most intriguing plotline since her arrival on the show has been her chemistry with Link (Chris Carmack), with Season 19's finale seeing the two, in perfect rom-com fashion, finally kissing and admitting their feelings in the rain. The course of true love never did run smoothly though, and Season 20 promises trouble in paradise for Grey Sloan's hottest new couple.

Camilla Luddington is the gifted actress who has portrayed Jo since Season 9, with the British performer having also dazzled in her portrayals of the likes of CSI and Robot Chicken. Luddington is also known for providing the voice of Lara Croft in the 2013 reboot of the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

Harry Shum Jr.

Benson Kwan

After joining the ensemble in Season 19 as one of the new interns, Benson Kwan became an instant hit and perhaps the most beloved of the new bunch of budding hopefuls. Feisty and competitive, but with an admirable desire to be the best at his job, Benson has had quite an impressive first year on Grey's Anatomy, with Season 20 likely to capitalize on his popularity and give him an even bigger role, diving deeper into his complicated relationship with Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane).

With an on-screen career that has only lasted just over 15 years to date, Harry Shum Jr. proved his talent right from the off as dancer Mike Chang on the Fox hit series Glee. Since then, his most notable role has certainly been in the Academy Award Best Picture-winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jessica Capshaw

Arizona Robbins

As the recent Grey's Anatomy Season 20 trailer (available to watch below) showcased, Season 20 marks the overdue and well-received return of Arizona Robbins, the bubbly, bright surgeon who joined in Season 5 and left after Season 14's finale to move to New York City. Adored by lovers of Grey's for her optimistic attitude but assertive, headstrong nature, Arizona's return to Grey Sloan proves just how unmissable Season 20 is going to be.

Known for roles in the likes of The Practice and Holidate, Jessica Capshaw's 25-year-plus career is still on the rise, with many praising her recent roles in the likes of Tell Me Lies and Dear Zoe.

With the trailer available to watch above, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres on ABC on March 14 at 9/8c. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu, with the streamer currently hosting all 19 seasons of the show to date.

