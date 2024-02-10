The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy celebrates its 20th anniversary with upcoming season, generating hype among dedicated fans.

Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landi will return to reprise their roles, adding to the familiar cast of the long-running medical drama.

Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares join as new guest stars, bringing fresh characters and storylines to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

As fans of Grey’s Anatomy will know, the upcoming season will be one for the books based solely on the fact that it’s celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary. For two full decades, the medical drama that put Shonda Rhimes’s Shondaland on the map has been a mainstay in pop culture, churning out heartfelt and tear-jerking episodes week in and week out. As if the monumental number wasn’t enough to get audiences hyped for the show’s upcoming season, the creative team behind Grey’s Anatomy stepped in to give the dedicated fandom an extra little treat, as not only will Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landi return to reprise their roles but No Hard Feelings and Dead to Me star Natalie Morales will join in a guest capacity alongside Freddy Miyares (When They See Us).

From Seasons 5-14, Capshaw appeared alongside the rest of the medical staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Dr. Arizona Robbins, who joined the team as a pediatric surgeon. Her story was an especially important one for Grey’s Anatomy as it introduced the show to its first LGBTQ relationship between Capshaw’s Dr. Robbins and Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres. In 2018, Capshaw left her spot on Grey’s and went on to appear in films including Holidate and Dear Zoe.

Landi appeared in a recurring capacity on the medical drama during Seasons 15-18 before jumping into action at Grey’s Anatomy’s spin-off series, Station 19. Like the importance of Capshaw’s character, Landi also played a part in bringing more queer characters into the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Landi’s Dr. Nico Kim struck up a romantic relationship with Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt.

The Two New Faces At Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

Unlike Capshaw and Landi, Season 20 will be the first time that Morales and Miyares will be stepping into the doors of the show’s hospital with Morales donning scrubs and Miyares seeking treatment. Morales will play Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon whose practical outlook makes her the doctor you’d hope to have help in your child’s case. Described as a “warm and likable patient,” Miyares’s Dorian will be on the mend at Grey Sloan after a tragic accident turns his life upside down.

Along with the cameos and new guest stars, Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy will also be filled with TONS of familiar faces including James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone - just to name a few. We also know that, despite departing the series last season, Ellen Pompeo will also step in to reprise her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in - at the very least - a cameo capacity.

Check out the teaser below for Grey’s Anatomy’s biggest season yet and study up on everything we know about it in our handy guide. The series returns to ABC on March 14 at 9:00 p.m. EDT, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

