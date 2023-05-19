Several longtime cast members of ABC’s hit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, including James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson, are set to return for the show’s twentieth season. According to a recent report by Deadline, contracts have already been renewed for many fan favourites, with the possibility that star-turned-executive producer Ellen Pompeo could still be among the returning cast.

Several long-term cast members of the ABC medical drama will return to the series next year. Both Pickens (who plays Dr Richard Webber) and Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) have signed new deals to appear in Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy, both of whom have also been on the show since its pilot episode, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, in 2005. They will be joined in the new series by other long-term cast members, including Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson), and Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd). Season 19’s new additions Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis are also expected to return. In an unusual move, deals for most of the cast have wrapped up prior to the summer when contracts are usually finalised.

Will Ellen Pompeo Return as Meredith Grey?

There is also a possibility that Pompeo may also reprise her core role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the new season. In February, Pompeo farewelled her role as Meredith after playing the titular character since the show’s inception in 2005. Whilst announcing her desire to cut down the number of episodes she appeared in back in April 2022, Pompeo finally said goodbye in the eighth episode of Season 19, titled ‘I’ll Follow the Sun,’ which saw her character leave Seattle to pursue a career in Boston. Whilst Pompeo has remained on the series since as executive producer and narrator, and will continue to do so in the coming season, the door has been left open for her to reprise her role as Meredith.

The belief that Pompeo will be returning to Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 coincides with her recent appearance in the Season 19 two-part finale. Pompeo returned to the screen in a cameo appearance, which gave viewers an insight into how Meredith is progressing with her Alzheimer’s research and the possibility she has jeopardised the funding for her research. The episode also saw Pompeo’s character finally reunite with Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), but not without a large misunderstanding along the way.

Despite the departure of other season regulars, including showrunner Krista Vernoff and Kelly McReary (Dr. Maggie Pierce), Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a huge hit. Whilst the show has recently reinvented itself with a new cast, including adding Chris Carmack and Jake Borelli, the medical drama remains ABC’s No. 1 entertainment series and No. 1 entertainment series. Season 20 will see alum Meg Marinis take over from Vernoff as showrunner of the series set at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Part 2 of the Season 19 finale premiered May 18 on ABC, with all episodes of the current season available to stream on the ABC website and Hulu.