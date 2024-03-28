The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy's 20th season will feature key returns but the series should bring back Cristina Yang to truly celebrate.

Cristina Yang's character arc is a standout in the show's history, showcasing her growth and relationships.

However, Sandra Oh has expressed little interest in returning to Grey's Anatomy, making Cristina's potential return unlikely, however impactful it might be.

Grey’s Anatomy’s latest season marks its 20-year anniversary. The ten-episode batch will be the shortest since Season 1, but it’s still bound to pack some punches. Blasts from the past are already assured with the return of Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Nico Kim (Alex Landi), who have been absent since Season 14 and Season 18, respectively. But 20 years are easier said than done and — to truly celebrate the event — the show should go further back in time and bring in a doctor from the show’s earliest days.

The way things ended with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and her eventual involvement in the departure of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) make their returns not much anticipated. Conversely, if the cardiothoracic mastermind, the one and only Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), were to return, the show’s anniversary would feel like a true celebration. Ever since she left to Switzerland at the end of Season 10, she hasn’t been seen again in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. Her presence can still be felt every now and then when she communicates virtually with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). But we’ve yet to see her come back in full form and, what better moment than the show’s milestone season?

Cristina Yang Has the Best Character Arc in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

While character development for some long-running characters like Meredith has varied in quality over the years – with others cut short, like Izzie – Cristina’s arc can be easily singled out as the best one, marked with a swift beginning and a dignified ending. Her early days as an eager intern quickly defined her personality as an overachiever. But her personal development in further seasons showed the layers inside after she lowered her walls. Cristina loved and was loved in return by Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), but was left at the altar as an act of love by him, knowing her true love was her calling as a doctor. And her becoming an expert surgeon is a delightful journey to see.

From that moment on, Cristina never goes back to only being a surgical robot, allowing herself to be in intricate relationships and friendships instead. For a brief time, she married Owen (Kevin McKidd), supporting him through his PTSD episodes. She bonds with Callie (Sara Ramirez) when they become roommates. The aftermath of the infamous plane crash sees her moving to Minnesota, where she befriends elder surgeon Craig (William Daniels). She eventually comes back to Seattle, where Derek (Patrick Dempsey) helps her overcome her trauma and grief. But it’s her relationship with her person, Meredith – a.k.a. the Twisted Sisters – that is the highlight of the show and of modern-day TV friendships. Their raw one-on-ones, their unspoken affection, and their dances defined what Grey’s Anatomy stand for – the power of chosen family.

A Cristina Yang Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Long Overdue

Since Cristina didn’t suffer the tragic fate that many other stars of the show have faced, her presence has been acknowledged throughout the seasons that followed her departure. She’s supposedly seen from behind at Derek’s funeral – because, of course, she’d have to be there for Meredith. In Season 14, when Meredith wins the Harper Avery Award, she calls her to celebrate in the distance. Perhaps her most substantial contribution is during Season 16 when she sends Meredith a “gift” in the form of Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), the new Head of Pediatric Surgery. More recently, Cristina aids Addison (Kate Walsh) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) by helping them get supplies to provide reproductive health care, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Though it was a challenge, Grey’s Anatomy succeeded in filling the void left by Cristina’s departure, with Alex stepping up to become Meredith’s confidant, then canonizing the sisterly trio of Meredith, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and Maggie (Kelly McCreary). But with the most recent shake-ups that left the show without Meredith – at least in a full-time capacity – it makes total sense to bring Cristina back, even if it’s only for a sentimental encore. Cristina’s return in Season 20 would parallel that of Burke in Season 10 when he prompted her to leave Seattle to fill in his position as Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery in Zurich. Having Cristina back makes sense to commemorate the show’s anniversary by honoring one of its greatest characters.

However, Sandra Oh Has Expressed Lack of Interest in Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh’s performance as Cristina was critically acclaimed from the start of the show. Her acting earned her a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2006, plus multiple Emmy nominations from 2005 to 2009. Clearly being a highlight of the show’s cast, the loss of her was a crippling blow at the time. But Oh went on to find other places to place her multiple talents. She’s starred in several shows and films, including highlights Killing Eve, Umma, and Quiz Lady, to name a few.

Oh has been vocal about her feelings about returning back to Grey’s Anatomy. In the LA Times podcast, Asian Enough, she was asked about a possible return for Season 17, when Meredith was battling COVID, and the answer was a simple no. She acknowledges and appreciates her growth while being a part of it but, to her, it’s now a distant memory. And it makes total sense. After so many years away, Oh is a massive star who deserves center stage, rather than just being a supporting character in someone else’s story.

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang made a lasting impact on Grey’s Anatomy. Although she’s been absent for 10 years, she will never be forgotten. Though the possibilities of having her come back for an encore are slim, hope dies last. Her return for the milestone Season 20 would mean everything to Meredith, to the show, and to the fans. Cristina Yang is a pillar of Grey’s Anatomy, and having her back would be the best way to acknowledge the accomplishment of one of TV’s longest-running medical dramas.

Grey's Anatomy is available to watch in the U.S. on Hulu.

