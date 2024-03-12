The Big Picture The new season of Grey's Anatomy features a group of interns resurrecting the residency program at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The official poster confirms familiar faces returning alongside new cast members for Season 20.

Season 20 will mark a new chapter with new showrunner Meg Marninis, fewer episodes, and the return of past characters like Arizona Robbins.

Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is all set to head into its 20th season this week. The full trailer for the season arrived earlier in the year and focuses on the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital after Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) chose to leave. With the residency program being resurrected by a group of interns, the trailer promised a bunch of new faces and the return of a few familiar ones. But the latest poster seems to confirm exactly who is going to be a part of the new season!

Like most official posters for the series, this one features all the main cast members but this time they’re all arranged around the number 20. Pompeo is front and center, confirming her continued presence in the show. The actress is also set to join Season 20 as an executive producer while continuing her iconic voiceovers as Meredith Grey. Other familiar faces on the poster include Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. as the other most long-standing members of the cast.

In addition to our mainstays, the poster also features Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) as a couple along with Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington). Finally, you have the new interns including the Shepherd’s legacy Lucas (Niko Terho), as well as Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Mika (Midori Francis), and Simone (Alexis Floyd), among others — all set to start their journey at Grey-Sloan Memorial.

The Poster Marks 'Grey’s Anatomy's Continued Success

According to ABC’s context strategy executive, Craig Erwich, “Right now we’re really focused on the momentous 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which is still amazing to say and is amazing to celebrate.” With Krista Vernoff stepping down as the showrunner after having helmed Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years, Meg Marninis is set to take over after having written more than 25 episodes of the show.

The 20th season, therefore, marks a brand-new chapter for the show that will celebrate and honor its legacy. However, in many ways, the upcoming season seems to be paying a nod to the earlier days of the medical drama, with three of the five new interns living together in Meredith’s house while the other two secretly develop a relationship. The trailer also features a glimpse of the storylines that lie ahead, featuring Teddy’s major health scare and the future of Meredith’s relationship with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

This season of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be significantly shorter than the rest, in the aftermath of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Pompeo is expected to appear in at least four episodes of the season out of the total ten. Season 20 will also see the return of Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) and Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) for the first time since her exit in Season 14.

Grey’s Anatomy is all set to premiere on ABC on March 14, 2024. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Check out the official poster of Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 below.

