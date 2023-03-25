ABC has ordered twntieth season of Grey's Anatomy, making it the network's longest-running primetime scripted series. The medical drama will also page in a new showrunner with its new season as executive producer Meg Marinis will step in following the departure of Krista Vernoff.

Marinis has worked on the drama series since its third season, during which time the series has seen plenty of twists and turns. She started off as a writer's production assistant and working her way up the ladder serving as executive producer for the past four seasons. Marinis has served in multiple positions in the series as she's also written dozens of episodes. As Vernoff steps away following Grey's Anatomy Season 19's finale, Marinis will officially take over as showrunner for the 2023-2024 season.

Grey's Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of a medical staff team focusing on five surgical interns and their supervisors. The series closely follows Dr. Meredith Grey, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo, who constantly faces challenges throughout her time at Seattle Grace Hospital. The drama is widely beloved for its depictions of serial events of the ER, heart-wrenching scenes, the epic love stories, and plenty more.

Image via ABC

Who Is In Grey's Anatomy Season 19?

The current season the show introduces a new class of medical interns with the on-screen departure of Pompeo, who remains the show's narrator and serves as executive producer. The latest season stars Kim Raver, whose wish came true for a season 20, as Dr. Teddy Altman. As Grey Sloan Memorial reinstates its residency program it welcomes in the new interns such as Glee's Harry Shum Jr, Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Alexis Floyd, and Midori Francis. The cast has changed over the years as fans have said their tearful goodbyes to some of their favorite characters. Only two original cast members remain in the show with Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber.

Scandal showrunner Shonda Rhimes created Grey's Anatomy airing its first episode in 2005. The series has remained ABC's top-rated entertainment series for adults and reigns as a top five drama in key ad demographics across all TV broadcast.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC. Season 19 is set to conclude on April 13, 2023, but the wait won't be long as the series has been confirmed for Season 20. Watch a snippet of the series' latest episodes below: