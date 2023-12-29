The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy Season 20 will see Meredith's role scaled back, creating a significant change.

The new teaser highlights the chaos and interpersonal relationships of the characters in the upcoming season.

The new showrunner, Meg Marinis, will steer the show in a new direction, adding more interest to the season.

It was unimaginable for fans of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy to think of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a scaled-back role in the upcoming Season 20. Now we finally have our first look at what is in store in the upcoming season as well as Meredith herself as ABC unveiled a new teaser and things are getting complicated. The new teaser opens with Meredith asking someone, “How long do I have to wait?” We then see all the chaos and madness that will ensue as the interns find themselves in trouble.

The footage also emphasizes their interpersonal relationships as we see Griffith and Adams, who have some serious talking to do, Teddy still seems to be in a critical condition since her collapse, and Richard is still battling his alcoholism. The drama never stops at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and we’re all here for it.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Will See Some Significant Change

Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has kept reinventing itself in big and small measures to keep the audiences engaged while following the professional and personal lives of the medical staff. It has given fans ample events of the ER, epic love stories, heartbreaks, and plenty more while following Meredith who constantly faces challenges not only in her professional life but personal life as well, that fans have come to love the show for. It’ll be interesting to see how the new season unfolds as Meredith’s role is scaled back. This season will also be a start for a new showrunner on the series as executive producer Meg Marinis steps in following the departure of previous showrunner Krista Vernoff. Marinis has been a part of the show since Season 3 and since has worked her way through the top and it’ll be interesting to see the new direction, she steers the ship in.

The series casts Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams.

Gery’s Anatomy Season 20 drops on March 14. You can know more details about the new season here and check out the new teaser below: