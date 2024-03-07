This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Everyone loves a comeback, and the new season of Grey's Anatomy will feature plenty of those. The new episodes from the long- (long, long) running drama from ABC are coming next week, and Season 20 will kick off with a fan-favorite character walking down the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is back after being absent for six seasons. The season debuts next Thursday, March 14.