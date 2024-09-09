In an exclusive revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Floriana Lima, star of the likes of Supergirl, The Punisher, and A Million Little Things, will officially be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy in the upcoming Season 21. With an on-screen career that dates back to 2008 in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Lima has carved out a strong fanbase for herself thanks to an ability to balance both comedy and drama. In 2018, Lima portrayed psychiatrist Krista Dumont in Season 2 of Netflix's The Punisher where she appeared alongside The Bear pairing of Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. One year later, Lima would be joining another second season, this time as military veteran and physical therapist Darcy Cooper in ABC's A Million Little Things. Beyond all of this, it is still her role as Maggie Sawyer in The CW's Supergirl alongside Melissa Benoist that has earned her the best following.

Lima has just finished two upcoming productions alongside her pending debut in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, including the TV drama series Blank Slate alongside the likes of Samantha Mathis, Dave Annable, and Matt Passmore, as well as Joe Carnahan's thriller Not Without Hope alongside Zachary Levi, which is expected to premiere on February 20, 2025. Lima will be appearing in the second episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 21, which is set to premiere on September 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Marks the Return of a Host of Fond Faces

Grey's Anatomy is famed for its revolving door of impressive stars, with some quickly endearing themselves to fans and earning the title of many people's favorite character. For that reason, all eyes remain poised on the list of talent ready to apply their abilities to Season 21, with several beloved characters already announced to be returning. Among them, and perhaps most enticingly, is the legendary Ellen Pompeo who, after intending to retire her titular character in Season 19, has made cameo appearances since, with Pompeo finally officially reprising the role of Meredith Grey in Season 21. Pompeo is confirmed to be involved in at least seven episodes, as well as continuing to be the show's iconic narrator.

Other names returning to Grey Sloan include Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron, and Jason George as Ben Warren. They will join series regulars such as Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone. Season 21 is expected to return to the high number of episodes, with a total of 18 expected, in contrast to Season 20's 10 episodes, which was a direct response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Floriana Lima has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 21. You can catch all episodes of the beloved medical drama right now on Hulu.

