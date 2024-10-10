Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) might be leaving Grey Sloan, but viewers will learn more about her family before that happens. Deadline reveals that Julia Rose has been cast as Chloe Yasuda, Mika's sister, who will recur for four episodes beginning in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 4, "This One Is for the Girls." The character is described as "witty with a great sense of humor." She visits Grey Sloan as a patient and gets admitted. Chloe is industrious, an honor student, and VP of student activities, and she also runs a varsity cross-country at her college. The episode's official logline below teases some unforeseen problems for Mika, which might be setting up her exit arc.

"Mika struggles with a life-altering personal matter. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben navigate their personal and professional roles, while Levi finds a connection in an unlikely place. Jo and Link get surprising news."

Meet the First Yasuda Sibling, Chloe

Mika is one of the most popular interns from the batch that arrived at Grey Sloan in Season 19. Like her sister Chloe, Mika is quite diligent and wins viewers over with her dark sense of humor and dedication to becoming the best surgeon she can be. Mika comes from a huge family, and she is the middle of nine children. She has seven other sisters, and Chloe is the first to be introduced in the series.

Some first-look images of the character feature her and Mika, and the latter introduces Chloe to her intern friends. Another image teases a close relationship between the sisters as they hug playfully, with Mika pulling a briefcase.

It is unclear what brings Chloe to Grey Sloan, how long she will stay in the hospital, and what that means for Mika. She is in a good place currently, having overcome the setbacks that pulled the entire class back professionally, and her relationship with fellow intern Jules (Adelaide Kane) seems to be on solid ground.

Julia Rose is best known for her role in FX's comedy series Baskets as Crystal Baskets alongside Zach Galifianakis. Her debut Grey's Anatomy episode is set to air on October 17.

Watch tonight's episode, in which Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas (Niko Terho) try to balance their relationship while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tries to keep Catherine's (Debbie Allen) secret from Richard (James Pickens Jr.). Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) offers Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) a new opportunity, while Ben's (Jason George) interview doesn't go as planned.

"I Can See Clearly Now" airs at 10 pm after a new episode of Doctor Odyssey. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

