Grey's Anatomy is expanding its roster of doctors once again. Today, Deadline revealed that none other than Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Master of None) will be scrubbing in and walking down the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital halls before Season 21 is over. So far, the actor, writer and producer is attached to a two-episode arc, but fans of the long-running medical series know that some roles evolved way past that, depending on how audiences react to the new character.

If Waithe's character becomes popular, though, chances are that the actor only comes back for small arcs. Waithe is known for not grounding herself to playing a character for too long, and the multi-hyphenate’s characters are often part of TV shows that she has created, written, and/or executive produced, which is the case with titles like Master of None, Twenties and The Chi.

In the ABC series, Waithe will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a brilliant surgeon who goes to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital because her wife is going through a unique case that needs the help of some of the best doctors in the country. Additionally, Dr. Moore is a former student of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), which means that we will see a little of mentor-apprentice dynamics going on in the episodes, and find out how good of a teacher Dr. Fox was to her medical students. Dr. Moore's wife will be played by Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles).

What Else Is In Store For 'Grey's Anatomy's Return?

Grey's Anatomy is returning to the ABC schedule after a long winter hiatus. The Lena Waithe episode, titled "Jump (For My Love)" will also feature the return of title character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who was last seen when Season 21 kicked off. Now, Meredith and Nick (TK) will return to the hospital to oversee the treatment of a liver transplant patient. Fans will also get a dose of Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben (TK) as they host an intern retreat at their home.

There's still a lot to happen in this season of Grey's Anatomy. Before Lena Waithe scrubs in, the medical staff at Grey Sloan will have to deal with the aftermath of the convenience store shooting that happened in the mid-season finale. Shootings always hits close to home to for the Grey Sloan doctors because they were victims of it inside the hospital many years ago. ABC has not made it clear the specialty Waithe's character, but the images confirm that she will have direct interactions with her former mentor – Debbie Allen also stars in the episode.

ABC rolls out new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays. You can also stream the series on Hulu.