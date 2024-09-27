Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has always been the lynchpin of ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, even if her screen time was reduced in Season 20. But while it seemed that Pompeo was stepping away to pursue other projects last season, the new showrunner for the series told The Hollywood Reporter that the esteemed actor would be featured in more episodes in Season 21. Meg Marinis took over leadership of the show when she accepted the reins from former showrunner Krista Vernoff in Season 20. Grey’s Anatomy was the first job that Marinis ever had when she was hired by series creator Shonda Rhimes in Season 2. She told the outlet that Pompeo remains part of the Grey’s Anatomy DNA, and fans can expect a more Meredith-driven season.

“With Ellen, we’re an open-door policy. When we can have Ellen on set and in the episodes, we love to have her. She’s always present in the show, even if she’s not in it in it. She has voiceover still, and we talk about her character all the time. She and I have a great relationship and work really well with one another. And she and Debbie [Allen], I could write scenes for them all day long. So if I could write multiple episodes of Meredith and Catherine going head-to-head, I absolutely would. But I do want to respect her decision to take a reduced role in these few seasons. But it is nice to have her for more than we had her for last season.”

Pompeo scaled back her role in Season 20, partly because of other projects. She is slated to appear in Hulu’s limited series based on the horror film Orphan. Also producing the project, Pompeo stars in the series about a couple who adopts a girl who they think is a child but may be an adult in disguise. Since the series has wrapped, Pompeo has agreed to return to Grey’s Anatomy for more drama.

What is In Store For Meredith In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21?

Marinis was not quick to reveal too many details about what to expect from Meredith in Season 21. That is because the production isn’t sure how many episodes they have Pompeo for. It is early in the season, and typically they pitch stories to Pompeo in arcs so she can fit them into her schedule. Marinis does tease that there will be more friction between Meredith and Debbie Allen’s Catherine, who fired many staff members at the end of last season. Marinis told the outlet that relationship is important to Meredith’s storyline.

“They are such powerful characters who are so much more alike than anyone thinks. I’m a huge fan of the Meredith-Ellis [Kate Burton] relationship, and Ellis isn’t around, but when you have that tumultuous relationship with your mother, you bring that into every other relationship you have with another older female. I love diving into the history of the show and diving into Meredith’s history with mothers and mentor figures.”

Season 21 has only just begun, but this news could mean a throwback for nostalgic fans who miss the early days. Grey’s Anatomy airs in its new time slot at 10 pm EST on Thursdays on ABC. Viewers can also watch previous seasons streaming on Netflix.

