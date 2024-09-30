Catherine Fox might have softened her stance on several issues from the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 cliffhanger, but that doesn't mean she is willing to let anything and everything go. She still wants a piece of the Alzheimer's research and is willing to do anything, even with her deteriorating health. Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2, "Take Me to Church," finds Catherine softening on one more issue as Bailey sets about getting her job back while her health deteriorates following a discovery. Per the official logline below, Blue deals with his past while Winston, Richard, and Lucas spend a day out of the hospital. A new face joins the cast, too.

"Meredith and Catherine continue to disagree, and Meredith confides in Bailey for support. Richard, Winston and Lucas spend the day outside of the hospital, and Blue deals with a relationship from his past. Levi meets the new hospital chaplain."

The promo tees up the arcs from the episode as Bailey asks for her job back. Catherine never makes it easy for anyone, least for Bailey, who she thinks has an inflated sense of self-importance. Catherine asks her to make an appointment, something Bailey doesn't take well but doesn't make it show. Meanwhile, Blue's ex-fiancee is back at Grey Sloan, and this time, she seeks answers. "I can't leave here until I know our whole story," she tells him. It's not Blue's favorite subject. As Teddy and Owen return from their week-long break, Teddy learns that she has been demoted and is no longer chief despite being given her job back. Meredith and Amelia collaborate on Catherine's health, and when they do a scan, they discover that her cancer is more extensive than anyone could have anticipated. "Her liver's covered in tumors," Amelia says.

Grey Sloan's New Chaplain Arrives In 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

Following Jake Borelli's impending exit from Grey's Anatomy, it was revealed that the show would introduce a new gay character to replace Schmitt. Michael Thomas Grant was cast as James. He "joins Grey Sloan as [its] openly gay Episcopal chaplain. He holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, and his warmth, training, and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation. In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith.” The character will debut in "Take Me to Church."

Catch the episode on ABC this Thursday at 10 p.m. to see how all these arcs play out. Watch past episodes on Hulu.

