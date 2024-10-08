Trying to keep a medical secret in a hospital full of doctors has been hard for Catherine, but keeping it from her husband must be the hardest. With Meredith's discovery in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 2, "Take Me to Church," that Catherine's cancer was worsening, she can't keep it for much longer. In Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 3, "I Can See Clearly Now," Meredith wrestles with the dilemma she finds herself in as Catherine's situation worsens. Per the official episode logline below, Simone and Lucas' private and professional lives collide while Ben tries to get a job now that he's back at the hospital.

"Simone and Lucas work to balance their relationship while competing to assist on an awake kidney transplant. Teddy offers Amelia a new opportunity, and Ben’s interview doesn’t go as planned. Meredith’s secret causes tension with Richard."

Interpersonal Relationships Are Tested In 'Grey's Anatomy'

The promo focuses on Simone and Lucas' situation and Meredith's conundrum. "I did a liver biopsy on Catherine today. Her cancer may have spread," Meredith shares her problems with Nick. "Richard doesn't know, does he?" he previews Meredith's problem. Meredith continues to monitor Catherine's health and is presented with a tough decision when confronted with making decisions against her patient's wishes. "She might never wake up. Richard needs to know," Meredith says. Meanwhile, in the OR, Lucas and Simone scrub in for an interesting surgery that tests the strength of the borders that separate the professional from the personal.

"Take Me to Church" introduced Grey Sloan's new chaplain, who got off to a rocky start with Levi. The duo had different ideas about handling a case involving a young patient, which led to a clash. They eventually found some common ground. The promo images for Thursday's episode find them spending some time together. They look happy in each other's company as James gives Levi a gift. Even with Jake Borelli's impending exit from the show, might this be the start of something romantic between them?

"I Can See Clearly Now" finds Teddy back in her role, and she has something special for Amelia. Meanwhile, Ben interviews for a job with Sydney, who has taken over from Miranda, and the interview doesn't go well. Will he be able to keep working with his wife, or must he find another job elsewhere? Find out when the episode airs on ABC on Thursday, October 10, at 10 pm.

Catch up with past episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Hulu in the US.