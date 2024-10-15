The beginning of the end is here for Mika Yasuda. It was revealed in Season 20 that Midori Francis would leave Grey's Anatomy in Season 21 alongside Jake Borelli. There was no information on how or when the character would leave, but given the recent developments in her personal life, the end might be near for her. Deadline revealed that Julia Rose was cast as Chloe Yasuda, Mika's younger sister who visits Grey Sloan for treatment. In Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 3, Mika learns that her sister has been diagnosed with a rare cancer. The promo and logline for Episode 4, "This One's for the Girls," below tease this arc, Ben's return to the hospital, Jo and Link's relationship, and Levi's potential romance with the chaplain.

"Mika struggles with a life-altering personal matter. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben navigate their personal and professional roles, while Levi finds a connection in an unlikely place. Jo and Link get surprising news."

"I see you've met my husband, Dr Warren. Yes, he's my husband; no, he won't be getting any special treatment," Miranda informs the interns with whom Ben will now be working when the video begins. Returning to medicine after spending half a decade as a firefighter proves a challenge for Ben. "The first day is always the roughest. I grabbed the wrong sutures," he proclaims his woes. "Kwan is lapping me, and he's only been a doctor for eight months," Ben adds.

Mika Is Dealt a Huge Blow

In the next scene, Mika introduces her sister to the other interns. "This is my younger sister, Chloe," she says. However, there are some bad news. "Her cancer is more intense than we thought," someone says. "It's likely stage 3B," Richard reveals more unfortunate news. Mika can't believe this is happening, but knowing her, she doesn't wallow in her sadness and gets down to business. "I need your help," she tells some senior doctors as she holds a lot of papers. Is he trying to find a cure? Rose is set for a three-episode arc in the show, so a verdict on Mika's exit should be out by then.

Episode 3 left Levi and James in a great place after their rough interactions in Episode 2. It teased a potential romance between them, and this episode promises a nod in that direction. Meanwhile, something new happens in Jo and Link's lives.

Watch "This One's for the Girls" this Thursday, October 17, on ABC at 10 pm after a new episode of Doctor Odyssey. Catch up with all seasons on Hulu.

