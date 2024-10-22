In medical and first responder dramas, everything is an opportunity for an emergency. When helicopters enter the picture, there is almost always a crash waiting to happen. Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 5, "You Make My Heart Explode," revisits this trope when Levi (Jake Borelli) and Lucas (Niko Terho) pick up a tender-aged patient. The episode's logline below teases a hectic day at Grey Sloan as two patients' fates hang in the balance, along with Levi and Lucas' lives. The episode's promo previews the latest aviation emergency.

"During a high-stress day at Grey Sloan Memorial, the fates of a patient in critical condition and a helicopter-bound medical team hang in the balance. Teddy and Owen work on their marriage, while Bailey, Blue and Link treat a hospital employee."

Control, We Have a Problem.

The promo video above begins with Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) after discovering that they are expecting twins. "I am pregnant with twins!" Jo shares an update with Levi. "I know it's a lot, but we'll figure it out," Link tells Jo when he joins them, but it seems that the conversation doesn't go well when she leaves them in the parking lot and drives away. Meanwhile, Monica (Natalie Morales) tasks Lucas and Levi to oversee a young patient's transfer.

"Today, you are picking up ten-year-old Ophelia Lopez. She fell off a moving tractor. You're taking a helicopter," Monica informs them, much to Lucas' elation and Levi's disbelief. Grey Sloan's history with flying has not always been a good one, and based on how the events play out, this situation threatens to be one of those times. "This leg is looking worse. She's gonna need an amputation," Lucas says on the helicopter.

However, the patient takes the back seat when the weather changes and the ride becomes bumpy. Rain starts falling, forcing the pilot to land the helicopter anywhere. "I'm gonna start an emergency landing," the pilot says. This is Grey Sloan Memorial. Is anyone there?" As the promo ends, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) tries communicating with the helicopter.

"You Make My Heart Explode" focuses on relationships as Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) work on their marriage. Meanwhile, Levi tries to adjust to the information he learned about James' (Michael Thomas Grant) past. Ben (Jason George) and Blue's (Harry Shum Jr.) bromance continues while Monica and Amelia's will they/won't they hits a new high.

Watch the episode on Thursday, October 24, at 10 pm after the new episode of Doctor Odyssey. Stream past episodes on Hulu to catch up before the new episode.

