Grey's Anatomy and the rest of ABC's scripted fall lineup, apart from High Potential, are on a two-week break. When the show returns on Thursday, November 7, viewers will meet the latest addition, Dr Cass Beckman, played by Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush. Bush will first appear in Episode 6 "Night Moves" of Season 21 and her character is described as "an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband, David Beckman, is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan." The official episode's logline below previews continuing arcs in the season while the promo video teases Dr. Beckman, who lands with a bang.

"Teddy and Owen plan a date night that gets derailed in more ways than one, while Jo struggles to do it all at home. Mika adds more to her plate to make up for taking time off to be with her sister, and Levi is faced with a monumental decision."

Teddy and Owen Get Unlikely Advice In 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21, Episode 6.

The promo video above begins with some Lucas and Simone drama when the latter lets the l-word slip out accidentally. "You told him you loved him, and he left you hanging," Blue gets in Simone's head as she stews in the perceived misstep that will make things awkward between her and Lucas. Meanwhile, Owen and Teddy work on their marriage, and one action involves date night as they go out to a nice restaurant. The couple runs into the Beckmans, and Cass offers a solution that surprises Teddy. "When we went through a rough patch, we opened up our marriage," Cass says while giving Teddy a curious look. Elsewhere, Levi works with Miranda on a grisly case of a patient with a serious injury. Levi takes point but is surprised when the patient is taken out of the ambulance and he freezes.

The arcs previewed above tease a development in Lucas and Simone's relationship as they become more serious, assuming Lucas reciprocates Simone's sentiments. At this rate, Teddy and Owen will take any help they can get, but will they try an open marriage? Was Cass offering advice or presenting herself and her husband as a potential solution? Freezing in the middle of a patient intake will have Levi questioning his future in emergency medicine and maybe push him where his heart has been calling: peds.

Watch how everything plays out when "Night Moves" airs on Thursday, November 14. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

