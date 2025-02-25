Grey's Anatomy returns for the second half of Season 21 this March. Picking up from the tense midseason finale which put Lucas (Niko Terho) and Jo (Camila Ludington) at mortal risk, Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 9, "Hit the Floor", deals with the aftermath. According to the logline below, the shooting spills over to Grey Sloan where it brings chaos. ABC released new images from the March 6 episode which preview arcs from the episode, including a disagreement between Winston (Anthony Hill) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about a surgical plan.

"The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient."

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21, Episode 9 is Rife with Tensions