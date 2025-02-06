Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running primetime scripted drama series. Now in its 21st season, the medical drama shows no signs of slowing down. Even if its linear ratings have dropped and it has been moved to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, it's one of the most popular streaming shows, coming second after Bluey. Deadline talked to executive producer Betsy Beers about the future of the venerable series.

“As long as people want to watch it, we’re excited about making it,” Beers said, responding to concerns about the potential for the show to end soon. Beers is heavily involved with Shondaland, and she admitted that questions about how much longer the show can go on have come up in the past. “People always ask, ‘Do you think about this in terms of how long something will run?’ All we love to do is work on things that we love or are interested in, and that we would watch. That was sort of the key," she said. She revealed the key to its continued resonance with its audience, saying:

"I still think it’s a really fun show to watch. The great thing is, it’s a situation where you can bring people in and people leave, and people come back, and new people come in, and there’s always an engine for new personalities, new conflicts. The great thing and the sad thing about medicine is it’s always changing, and there are always new cases. As a setting, it’s great."

'Grey's Anatomy' Stays Strong Amid Shakeups.

Image via ABC

Season 21 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. after 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. The show was moved to accommodate Ryan Murphy's new show, Doctor Odyssey. “We know that among [Grey’s] viewers, they are not just sizable but very loyal audience, but the majority of those in that audience, well over 80%, watches the show on multiple platforms, not specifically live, so we think the move is going to be minimal, as well as it will provide an incredible lead into our local news at 11," Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich explained the decision. The show has also seen various cast members depart in the first half and more return. Midori Francis and Jake Borelli departed, while Sophia Bush is the latest to join.

The second half of Season 21 resumes on March 6, along with new episodes of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. You can stream past episodes on Disney-owned streaming platforms in the US.