Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres in less than three weeks, and it will be record-breaking. Several changes are on the horizon as Meredith returns to Grey Sloan amid a fight with the Fox Foundation, while two other characters say goodbye. New faces will also appear some time in the season. The season premiere episode "If Walls Could Talk," teases a Grey Sloan that's struggling without some of its best doctors while a potential mass casualty event stretches the hospital thin, according to the official logline below. A batch of new images find staying and departing characters do their last dances together.

"After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past."

Jake Borelli and Midori Francis Exit 'Grey's Anatomy' in Season 21

Borelli has been on Grey's Anatomy for seven seasons, first appearing in Season 14. He is set to conclude his run on the show in the early episodes of the upcoming season. The new images find him balancing life and work as he's featured with other characters at Grey Sloan and with his close friend, Dr Jo Wilson. The season's teaser also hints at a secret from Jo. Schmitt is the only one aware of Jo's pregnancy, and she seems to have been keeping the secret from Link. Some images show the three of them together with Jo appearing to be in protest as Schmitt tries to converse with Link. Meanwhile, Francis is also set to leave the series and the images find her donning the intern's scrubs, but albeit for a short while. Francis and Borelli will appear for a few episodes to wrap up their characters' stories before leaving on a permanent basis.

Featured in the images is Dr. Meredith Grey, who has not been at Grey Sloan for quite a while. Her return is marred by trouble stirred by Catherine, who wants to own the Alzehimer's research Meredith has poured herself into. Meredith looks somber in the images as she takes in an environment she hasn't inhabited for quite some time. Her appearance is perhaps informed by the memories of her extensive history she has with the place that comes flooding back.

Grey's Anatomy returns for a record-setting 21st season that features more screen time for characters like Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), the latter whose romance with Meredith must be rehashed. Dr. Bailey's blast from the past teased in the logline might be the return of Dr Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha) who she first met in Season 2. Meanwhile, Floriana Lima joins the cast in Season 21 in her first Grey's Anatomy season, accompanied by Michael Thomas Grant in his first Grey's Anatomy season too.

Catch the season premiere on Thursday, September 26 at 10 pm ET on ABC. Stream all episodes on Hulu.

