The Big Picture Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on Grey's Anatomy, is reportedly leaving the show after seven years as a series regular.

His departure may be due to budget cuts tied to the show's renewal, leading to fewer episodes for veteran cast members.

Schmitt's LGBTQ+ storyline, including his romance with Nico Kim, has made him a memorable character on the series.

Jake Borelli, best known for playing Dr. Levi Schmitt on Grey’s Anatomy, is reported to exit the ABC medical drama after seven years, including starring as a series regular for five seasons. According to Deadline, Borelli is currently in talks to return next season for several episodes to wrap up his character’s storyline before making his final departure.

According to the report, possible reasons for his departure include budget cuts tied to the show’s renewal. Despite declining linear ratings, Grey’s Anatomy has officially been renewed for Season 21 with an expanded cast. However, renewing a long-running series, especially with a veteran cast, incurs significant costs. It’s common for broadcast networks to seek financial concessions on long-running shows, and a renewal often entails budget cuts.

These budget cuts impact the cast’s episodic guarantees, meaning they’ll appear in fewer episodes in future seasons. The same goes for veteran regulars, whose fees per season are being renegotiated and are expected to decrease. Although actors won’t see per-episode pay cuts, their overall compensation will drop as they appear in fewer episodes. With the rising costs of TV production, broadcast shows are increasingly adopting cost-saving measures. Representatives for ABC and ABC Signature, which produces Grey’s Anatomy, have yet to provide any comment.

Dr. Levi Schmitt Arrived as an Intern in Season 14

Borelli’s Levi Schmitt first arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the start of Season 14 as a fourth-year medical student on a six-week intern rotation. He later interviewed for and was accepted into the hospital’s residency program. However, his journey was not always smooth. Known for his bumbling personality, on his first day as a sub-intern, he leaned over a body cavity during a surgery and his glasses fell in. Over time, he gained more confidence and recently became a senior resident, working with a new group of interns at the hospital.

What made Schmitt a memorable character on the show was his major LGBTQ+ storyline, being one of the first openly gay main characters and the first gay series regular of Grey’s Anatomy. In Season 15, Levi and Nico Kim (Alex Landi) became the first gay romance between two male doctors on the show. Their relationship became a highlight, not just for the romance, but also for exploring the everyday challenges they face in their careers and personal lives, such as differing opinions on patient care and communication issues.

