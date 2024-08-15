The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy brings back the beloved character Dr. Sydney Heron for a reunion with Miranda Bailey in the upcoming Season 21.

Sydney first appeared in Season 2, winning fans with her optimistic personality and "heal with love" philosophy.

The upcoming season also sees the return of Nick Marsh, played by Scott Speedman, along with other familiar faces.

Grey’s Anatomy is back with another fantastic update only just after announcing Scott Speedman’s involvement in more episodes of the upcoming season. This time, the relentlessly relevant series is bringing back an old character; none other than Dr. Sydney Heron, portrayed by Kali Rocha. According to Deadline, Rocha will appear in three episodes in the upcoming Season 21, setting up a reunion between Sydney and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) while also bringing fans up-to-date on what Sydney’s been up to in almost two decades since her last appearance.

As fans will recall, Sydney was first introduced in Grey’s Anatomy Season 2, Episode 15, seventeen years ago, as a spirited fourth-year resident surgeon who filled in for Miranda overseeing the interns while she was on maternity leave. In Season 3, Rocha returned as a recurring cast member, appearing in five episodes, and in the following season, she made a comeback for two additional episodes, making the last of her eight guest appearances on the medical drama show in Season 4, Episode 8, which aired in November 2017.

As an optimistic human, Sydney was quickly loved by many, including the interns, who were also taken with her “heal with love” philosophy. Furthermore, in the series, she ran against Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Bailey for the Chief Resident position but lost and also went on a date with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) before realizing that they were certainly not a match made in heaven. And despite not featuring in Grey’s Anatomy TV series all these years, the doc has been serving as the narrator of the book The Grey’s Anatomy Guide to Healing with Love.

The Returning Characters Of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Speaking of returning characters, most recently, Speedman, who plays Nick Marsh in Grey’s Anatomy, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Season 21. Only days ago, it was reported that Nick would appear in 5 episodes in the new season, which is one more than the 4 episodes he featured in the show's abbreviated Season 20. Speedman's Nick was introduced on the show less than four years before he became a series regular in Season 19. He has also been a recurring for the past two seasons.

Similarly, Kate Walsh returned in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 a decade after her character Addison was last seen on the show, while Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona came back last season after a less than 6 year break. Not to mention, the return of the legendary lead star Ellen Pompeo in Season 21 was announced last month after the show bid farewell to her character Dr. Meredith Grey in Season 19.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 will premiere September 26 on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.