Grey Sloan will see some departures and arrivals when Grey's Anatomy Season 21 gets underway later this month. The long-running series has sustained cast additions and exits throughout the years, and as each happens, seasonal key art must reflect this. ABC has released a new poster for the upcoming season, and it finds familiar faces staying, returning, and leaving. From experienced doctors to interns, Grey Sloan is in for something different this season.

The biggest difference between the Season 21 poster and that from Season 20 is that Ellen Pompeo is featured prominently on it. After taking leave from series regular duties in the previous season, the new one finds Meredith Grey returning to the hospital. Pompeo will appear in more episodes this season. Also featured prominently are Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr, who continue their run on the series.

The New 'Grey's Anatomy' In Season 21

Via Disney

The poster has the interns standing on the Grey Sloan logo. Despite her impending exit from the series, Midori Francis is also featured with the intern cast of Harry Shum Jr, Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Alexis Floyd. Cast members Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Debbie Allen, and Anthony Hill make up the continuing cast members who will appear in Season 21. Scott Speedman will return for more episodes because Meredith is back, and their story will form part of her arc this season. Meanwhile, Jason George is back on Grey's Anatomy following Station 19's conclusion and is featured in the artwork.

Finally, Jake Borelli is on it despite his impending exit from the series. Francis and Borelli will return for several episodes to wrap up their characters' arcs before properly exiting. However, showrunner Meg Marinis told TV Line that even though they're leaving, “you’re going to see those characters again.” Seattle's memorable buildings and monuments serve as the poster's backdrop.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 features more screen time for characters like Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales). Dr Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha), who first appeared in Season 2, returns to Grey Sloan as an attending. "When we last saw Sydney, she was in light blue scrubs as a resident with Bailey. Now she’s an attending, but she’s still the character that delighted fans in those early days," Marinis told Entertainment Weekly of the character's return. Meanwhile, Floriana Lima joins the cast accompanied by Michael Thomas Grant in their first Grey's Anatomy season.

Catch the season premiere on Thursday, September 26 in ABC and stream episodes on Hulu.

