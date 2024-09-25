Is there a bigger medical drama in modern television history than Grey's Anatomy? A four-time Primetime Emmy winner, alongside 84 other awards wins and countless nominations, Shonda Rhimes' addictive medical drama has kept millions of adoring fans entertained for almost 20 years. Ever since its 2005 debut, ABC knew they had something special on their hands, highlighted by the supreme success many of the original cast have gone on to achieve.

After a stunted Season 20, the show is ready and raring to return for a 21st season that promises indulgent drama and extraordinary storylines in abundance. With many a memorable name returning, new faces added to the ensemble, and the likely impending exit of beloved characters, it's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy another healthy dose of Grey Sloan chaos. With all that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch Grey's Anatomy Season 21.

When Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Released?

Officially, you can catch the return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. September 26 is quite the date for medical drama fans, with ABC's other major medical franchise, 9-1-1, returning for its eighth season. Other new additions to your TV lineup on that date include Hell's Kitchen returning to FOX for a 23rd outing, the highly-rated Aussie comedy Colin From Accounts returning for a second season on Paramount+, and new arrivals in the shape of Nobody Wants This on Netflix and Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale on Paramount+. Speaking about the Season 21 renewal in a statement, Grey's Anatomy's creator Rhimes said:

"The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season."

Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Available on TV?

As is expected, Grey's Anatomy Season 21 will be available to watch live weekly on ABC. As perhaps the network's biggest show, Grey's Anatomy is also the longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on ABC, making it an unmissable addition to the network's Fall lineup.

Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Available on Streaming?

Yes! Grey's Anatomy Season 21 will once again be available to stream on Hulu the day following its premiere on ABC. As well as this, the previous 19 seasons of the Emmy award-winning series are also available right now on Hulu.

Subscriptions to the platform start at $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with an ad-free option available for $17.99 per month. Currently, a 7-day free trial is available for new customers, with a full guide to subscription prices and plans available via the link below.

Can You Stream 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu is the only place for you to stream Grey's Anatomy Season 21. You can catch up on episodes via ABC.com or the ABC app, and fans across the pond in the UK can catch new episodes on Disney+. If you don't have Hulu and need a medicinal dose of Grey's action, Seasons 1-19 are available right now on Netflix, but the likelihood of Season 21 hitting the streamers anytime soon is low, especially considering Netflix is still without Season 20.

Watch the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Trailer

Released on September 19, the Grey's Anatomy Season 21 trailer is available to watch above. Packed full of hints to future plot points, this trailer is perhaps most exciting thanks to one addition - Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey. After it was announced Pompeo had signed on for large-part participation in Season 21, the lifeblood of Grey's Anatomy will be back in all her glory, and not just as the series' trusted narrator. Speaking to Deadline in March, showrunner Meg Marinis spoke of a potential Pompeo return and just how valued she is on set, saying,

"She’s always a huge part of the show; we have an open door policy with her. When she is able to be here, we welcome her with open arms. She’s constantly in my head, her voice."

What's the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Schedule?

For those looking to plan their weeks around the return to Grey Sloan, below is an expected episode schedule based on information currently available, including the news that the show will return to a longer episode run for Season 21 in contrast to Season 20's strike-impacted 10 episodes.

Episode: Title: Description: Written By: Release Date: 1 "If Walls Could Talk" After firing some of Grey Sloan's best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia's research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past. Meg Marinis Thursday, September 26, 2024 2 "Take Me to Church" Meredith and Catherine continue to disagree, and Meredith confides in Bailey for support. Richard, Winston, and Lucas spend the day outside of the hospital, and Blue deals with a relationship from his past. Levi meets the new hospital chaplain. Michelle Lirtzman Thursday, October 3, 2024 3 "I Can See Clearly Now" TBA TBC Thursday, October 10, 2024 4 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, October 17, 2024 5 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, October 24, 2024 6 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, October 31, 2024 7 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, November 7, 2024 8 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, November 14, 2024 9 TBA TBA TBC Thursday, November 21, 2024