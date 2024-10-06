Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy has featured numerous fan-favorite characters throughout 21 seasons. With any long-running show, not every character from the series premiere has stayed on with this series. But for the most part, the creative team has left the door open for these characters to return. For example, despite lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) having a big send-off in Season 19, she has been featured multiple times. The only other remaining characters who have stayed with the show since the very beginning are Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

They continue to be crucial characters in Grey's Anatomy, but Webber's arc has sadly declined. He's been an inspiring leader from the beginning, but Webber's development has reached a standstill. Throughout the series, he's overcome the odds by proving he's still a capable surgeon at his age while also struggling with alcoholism. After contemplating retirement multiple times in Grey's Anatomy, it's frustrating to me to see this be Webber's issue again in Season 21. The series keeps crying wolf with this dilemma, and I think that by the time they actually do it, it'll feel hollow.

Richard Webber's Retirement Storyline Isn't Working for Me Anymore

Close

In Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 10 "Burn It Down," Webber fails to perform a complicated surgical procedure on a patient. While many doctors have moved on after losing a patient, this one sticks with Webber because he sees it as a sign he should retire. As someone who's watched the entire series, this isn't the first I've seen him experience this. In Season 3, he retires to be with his then-wife, Adele (Loretta Devine), after an ultimatum. But he returns to work after she leaves him for another man. He essentially retires again in Season 6 after Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) reports Webber's alcoholism to the hospital board. After taking the proper steps, he was able to operate on patients again. Even undergoing brain surgery and cobalt poisoning, his determination to be a surgeon never wavered.

While it seemed like Grey's Anatomy Season 21 would frustratingly continue this storyline I've seen time and time again, the second episode, "Take Me to Church," has Winston give Webber the confidence he needs. Webber steps down as Chief of Surgery and gives Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) the role back. I took this as Webber choosing to step away from the administrative tasks so he could go back into general surgery. And just like that, the idea of Webber retiring (again) is swept away in just a couple of episodes. It's annoying to see this cycle because it doesn't add anything new to Webber's development.

James Pickens Jr. Doesn't Need To Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' for Webber's Arc To Continue

Webber has been a wonderful character to follow since the Grey's Anatomy premiere. But, understandably, it can be difficult to find new stories to tell. Considering James Pickens Jr. wants to stay with the series until the end, his character deserves a better arc. With his wife, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), not telling him that her cancer has come back, this plot thread is something new to occupy Webber's time. He's been stubborn about quitting surgery because he doesn't know what his life would be without it. But with how much love he has for his wife, stepping down to spend more time with her would be fitting in my opinion.

As seen with Meredith Grey, just because a character is no longer working at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital doesn't mean they have to fully exit the series. I enjoy what the writing team has done with Grey and Bailey by giving them engaging storylines that challenge their characters in ways I've never seen before in the series. Whether Webber finally retires to be with Catherine Fox, or he takes over her role at the Fox Foundation, there are ways to keep his character around that'll be a new status quo for him. James Pickens Jr. is one of the pillars of this series, and I hope Webber gets the meaningful narrative he deserves after so long.

​

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 airs Thursday nights on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu