This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Get ready for more swoon-worthy scenes from Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh as Scott Speedman, who plays the latter, in ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, will feature in more episodes when Season 21 premieres this Fall. According to a report from TV Line, Speedman has closed a deal to appear in 5 episodes of the upcoming Season 21, set to include a total of 18 episodes. This is one more than the 4 episodes he featured in the show's abbreviated Season 20. The news comes sequel to the report last month that the show's longtime leading lady, Grey, (Ellen Pompeo) will return to the show in Season 21 after the show bid farewell to her character just recently in Season 19.

Speedman's involvement in more capacity suggests that Dr. Grey's arc in Season 21 will be romance-heavy. Speedman joined the show in Season 14 as a transplant surgeon and rose to serve as Director of the Residency Program at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. He eventually became romantically involved with Grey, flirting heavily with the doctor following an incident where Nick needed medical care himself after collapsing in the hospital hallway right after scrubbing out of the OR. Their relationship has since been off-and-on-again but has made for some of the most swoon-worthy romance scenes from the medical drama. Their chemistry has led to more involvement from Speedman who was featured in a bigger capacity in Season 18 where he appeared in every episode.