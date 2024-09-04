It’s officially fall season folks and the award-winning Grey’s Anatomy is set to return with Season 21 in a matter of weeks. While fans anticipate its arrival, ABC has just released a trailer for the upcoming season teasing a bit of drama between Catherine and Miranda. However, before going into that, fans will recall that ABC renewed the medical drama show for a twenty-first season earlier in April and will feature several surprising faces including the return of the O.G. Ellen Pompeo.

Now, looking at the newly dropped promo, it appears that Catherine is suing Meredith over ownership of her groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research. However, the boss strikes out at Bailey for standing with the interns to defend Lucas. Catherine can heard saying, “You think you’re God’s gift to this hospital? You’re just another doctor.” Then Miranda retorts with a resounding slap!

Furthermore, Richard and Winston are also featured in the teaser, with their hands full thanks to a bungee jumper whose cord snapped. Elsewhere, Jo is seen trying to broach the subject of her surprise pregnancy with her partner Link. This is obviously just the tip of the iceberg for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, and fans would have to wait till later this month to find out the rest of the drama.

The Surprising Faces To Expect in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21

Most recently, it was reported that Natalie Morales, who first debuted in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Monica Beltran in Season 20, will return for a few episodes starting this October. Scott Speedman was also added to the cast list, with the comeback of his character Nick Marsh in the upcoming season. What’s more? Jason George, who spent the past seven seasons as Ben on the spinoff series Station 19, will return as Bailey’s husband to complete his medical residency.

Lastly, Kali Rocha will return after nearly two decades to play out an arc as Dr. Sydney Heron, while Michael Thomas Grant is set to join Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 as James, the new gay chaplain. As for exits, Jake Borelli (Levi) and Midori Francis (Mika) are leaving the franchise; nevertheless, the longrunning show can never run out of drama.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 arrives on Thursday, September 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.