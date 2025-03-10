Even though Ellen Pompeo officially left the main cast of Grey's Anatomy in 2023, fans of the ABC hit medical series know that Meredith Grey was never completely gone. In Season 21, she was physically present for the show's initial three-episode arc. In a recent interview with LA Times, showrunner Meg Marinis revealed that not only Pompeo is coming back for at least four more episodes in the current season, but also that there is already a general overview of the extent of her participation in the upcoming Season 22 (the series is yet to be officially renewed by the network).

During the interview, Marinis talked specifically about Pompeo's participation in all seasons, and underscored that, even though she's been gone from most episodes, "she is the essence of the show" and that the actor is welcome to return "as much as she can and she wants." That said, Marinis revealed that there are some pieces that must be set in place before deciding where Pompeo will fit in Season 22, but suggested that chances are that Meredith will be present for around seven episodes in the new season as well. She stated:

"Those conversations haven’t quite started yet. I believe that there’s something in place [from her previous deal with ABC] for her already, but I’m not completely aware of it. My feeling is that it would probably be around the same amount as this season, and it also just depends on her schedule."

What Has Ellen Pompeo Done After Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Image via Hulu

Ellen Pompeo was the leading lady for the medical series for a whopping 19 seasons and over 400 episodes. So she probably took a little rest after exiting the long-running series. However, she was back on a TV project pretty soon and, again, in a leading role: she is in the main cast of Good American Family, an upcoming Hulu thriller series about a family who goes through a terrible ordeal after adopting what they believed was a child with dwarfism.

Apart from that, Pompeo continues to narrate Grey's Anatomy episodes, meaning that fans haven't completely said goodbye to her. Additionally, she serves as executive producer of the series, meaning that she still has a say about what happens inside the walls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. However, depending on which projects Pompeo gets involved with in the future, there is a chance that fitting Grey's Anatomy guest participations becomes more difficult when the schedules don't match.

