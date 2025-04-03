All doctors on Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will remain on call for the next year. In a move that surprised no one, ABC decided to renew Grey's Anatomy for another season. The long-running medical series will extend until Season 22, which will air in the 2025-2026 season. The network has yet to announce if all regular cast members are returning for the new season, but showrunner Meg Marinis has hinted that former protagonist Ellen Pompeo (Good American Family) is expected to return for some episodes.

The renewal should come as no surprise — Grey's Anatomy keeps topping the charts to this day. Not only does the show remain among the most-watched titles on network television, but it is also a hit on streaming platforms. Just last year, the series was the most-streamed drama title across all streaming platforms. The series is still the go-to title for subscribers who feel like binge-watching a long TV series, and now they will have a batch of brand-new episodes to check out.

Since Season 21 is still rolling out episodes — the season finale is scheduled to air in mid-May — we can't speculate on the kind of cliffhangers that the show will end on, especially given the series' tendency to end with a bang. However, it's safe to say that the doctors will continue to work under Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) as they receive a slate of new patients to care for while trying to balance their working and personal relationships. Marinis is expected to continue on as showrunner, and chances are that the show will keep its trend of bringing old cast members back for small arcs.

There's No End in Sight for 'Grey's Anatomy'

The Season 22 renewal underscores that Grey's Anatomy has the potential to keep going indefinitely. Just recently, President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich stated that Grey's Anatomy “is as creatively strong as it’s ever been,” which suggests that the new seasons will keep on rolling out. Last week, former showrunner and series creator Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton) revealed that she planned several endings for Grey's Anatomy, but at this point, she has "zero endings" in mind because nobody knows where the show might end up.

The current main cast of Grey's Anatomy features Chandra Wilson as Dr. Bailey, James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith and Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan.

ABC is yet to select a premiere date for Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy. You can stream the series on Hulu.