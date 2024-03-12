The Big Picture Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 will have a massive crossover with its parent series in its final season.

Grey's showrunner Meg Marinis closely coordinates with the Station 19 team to ensure seamless storytelling.

The future of Station 19 characters in Grey's Anatomy depends on how the spin-off ends.

While another Grey's Anatomy spin-off prepares to end its run — and the mothership series remains with no end in sight — new showrunner Meg Marinis teased that the sister series Station 19 will go out with a bang. The spin-off's seventh and final season kicks off this week, and with only ten episodes left to go, the Grey's and Station 19 teams decided to send the latter off with a massive crossover event.

During an interview with Deadline, Marinis revealed that she's "constantly on the phone" with Station 19 showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige because both shows need to always be in sync. She stated that her ultimate goal is to "be able to help them any way I can succeed in telling amazing ends to their stories." This also means that Marinis has to keep tabs on Station 19's lead Ben Warren (Jason George), because what happens to him directly impacts Grey's Anatomy's lead Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). So, is Ben going back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after Station 19 ends?

“I haven’t read their last two episodes yet. I know generally where they’re going. What I can tell you is that the Bailey and Ben relationship will continue to cross over. Those two actors love crossing over and it’s very important to them that what they do over here and what they do over there, that it’s one symbiotic thing.”

What to Expect From 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19's Final Crossover

Station 19's send-off isn't limited to a small connection with Bailey, though. Marinis also teased that there's still one massive crossover event for Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Marinis teased that "we like to share catastrophes," also calling back to several crossover events that happened over the years with Station 19 and Private Practice.

Fans are also curious to know what happens with Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) after Station 19 wraps up its run. The character debuted in Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 and then crossed over to the spin-off due to some tragic events. About Carina's future in Grey's, however, Marinis chose to stay mum: "I don’t want to answer anything about Station 19 that I’m not only fully aware of. How they end their stories will help me determine whether or not I will be seeing those characters on Grey’s.”

Station 19 kicks off its seventh and final season this Thursday, at 10 PM ET after Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres at 9 PM ET.

