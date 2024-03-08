The Big Picture All 420 episodes of Grey's Anatomy are now on Hulu exclusively.

Season 20 premieres on NBC on March 14 and exclusively available on Hulu starting March 15.

The deal with Netflix allowed Hulu to secure exclusive streaming of Grey's Anatomy.

Hulu subscribers can now officially book an appointment with Dr. Meredith Grey. Ahead of its 20th season on television, all 420 of Grey's Anatomy is available to binge from the Disney platform for the first time as part of a licensing agreement struck with Netflix late last year. On top of that, Season 20, which premieres on NBC on March 14, will also stream exclusively from Hulu starting on Friday, March 15, with new episodes arriving every week. The streamer celebrated the good news with a new featurette sharing the many highlights of Grey and her colleagues' careers, which began back in 2005.

The deal with Netflix was a massive one, with Hulu and Disney+ 14 of their most popular streaming shows, including Home Improvement and This Is Us, over to their rival streamer for a limited, non-exclusive streaming window. It was all in the name of hauling in more marquee content for the merged Hulu and Disney+ App, and landing Grey's is something the company is over the moon about. “'Grey’s Anatomy' is one of our top-performing next-day titles, and we are very excited to now be the only streaming destination to offer every 'Grey’s' episode ever, both past and current,” Hulu General Manager Lauren Tempest said in an official statement. “In addition to bringing lifelong fans back to Grey Sloan, we hope that new audiences will discover and fall in love with the characters and stories that have captivated us for so many years."

Grey's Anatomy has enjoyed a legendary run on television, including four Emmy wins and plenty more nominations across its nearly 20 years on the small screen, and multiple spinoffs including Private Practice and Station 19. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series largely centers on the lengthy professional and personal journey of Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her many colleagues at Seattle Grace Hospital, later Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Each episode of the medical procedural sees these interns, residents, and more go about their jobs from day to day as their careers flourish, relationships blossom, and challenges of all kinds emerge that push them to their limits. Pompeo has since left the series - at least in a starring capacity - but the series shows no signs of stopping heading into its milestone 20th season.

What's In Store in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20?

Close

The new episodes promise a few old favorites returning to Grey-Sloan for the special occasion. Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landiare set to return to their respective roles as Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. Nico Kim. They're the latest to join a few other longtime cast members making it back to the hospital this time around, with James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson joining Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone among others. There's been a massive changing of the guard on the creative end as well, with Meg Marinis taking the place of stalwart showrunner Krista Vernoff. Despite the changes and a smaller episode count, Season 20 promises to follow up the climactic Season 19 finale with plenty more dramatic storylines and continuations of the many budding relationships at Grey-Sloan.

Grey's Anatomy Season 1-19 can now be streamed on Hulu. Season 20 premieres on ABC on March 14 and streams the next day on its new home.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Seasons 20

Watch on Hulu