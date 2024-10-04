One thing we've come to expect from Grey's Anatomy is that the show is always open to bringing back fan-favorite characters, regardless of how long they've been away from their duties at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The latest Season 21 welcomes the return of two alums, including Dr. Sydney Heron who faded into obscurity after Season 4. Kali Rocha returns to reprise the character after a lengthy 17-year gap that currently stands as the longest a returning character has been away from the show. Heron's quiet exit was left unexplained until now, as Rocha has finally addressed her character's abrupt disappearance following a few appearances in Season 4.

Rocha's Dr. Heron joined the show in Season 2, Episode 15, when she was brought on to fill in for Dr. Bailey who was away on maternity leave. Her character was a part of important story lines, recurring in a few episodes through Seasons 3 and 4. Heron's last major involvement saw her unsuccessfully run against Dr. Callie for Chief of Surgery. Despite her impact on the show, Heron's arc oddly did not receive a convincing conclusion, leaving fans to wonder if something bad might have transpired behind the scenes. Rocha now reveals that the show reached out to her for a return, but she could not honor the invitation because she was pregnant.

"It was a long time ago that I first went on the show, and then, very sweetly, they kept bringing me back in different incarnations as Sydney, but in different jobs," Rocha said in an interview with Tell-Tale TV. "And then it just sort of went away with no real explanation. I think they tried to call once, but I was very heavily pregnant, so it wouldn’t have worked, I think, in the story line. Then I just sort of forgot about it." Rocha had pretty much moved on from the show, unable to see any chance of a possible return until the shocking call came in. She added; "It never occurred to me that I would get that phone call 17 seasons later saying, ‘Hey, we want to bring you back.'”

Kali Rocha Easily Remembered All About Dr. Heron

Image via ABC

As fans will recall, Rocha embodied incredibly well the overtly delightful chipper that was Dr. Heron. With her Season 21 return seeing her as an attending, not much has changed except that her scrubs are now of a deep blue shade as she once again returns to fill in for Bailey. Rocha told the outlet she had no problems at all fitting back into character even after a 17-year absence. She added:

“I don’t know exactly why, but it took nothing to go back and remember her needs, her motivations, her insecurities, her ambitions, and her flaws and foibles. It just really came back very quickly. I mean, I think the writers knew my character very well, but I have to say, I also knew my character very well. And I was surprised by that because it has been so long, but it was not hard to step back into it,” “And in terms of the dynamics in the cast and in each scene, again, it was so well written that it was just plopped back into the same dynamic and the same sort of sweet, well-meaning, passive-aggressive neediness that is Sydney Heron. Especially in the relationship with Bailey, they really set that up nicely. That was beautifully poised and has a nice arc to it.”​​​​​

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC with past seasons available to stream on Hulu.

