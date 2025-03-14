There is no denying that The Pitt is a massive hit on Max. The new medical series has not only raked in impressive numbers on the platform, but it has also been renewed for Season 2 way before Season 1 ends its run. At this stage, comparisons with other medical series are inevitable, and fans immediately think about Grey's Anatomy. In a recent interview with LA Times, the long-running series' showrunner Meg Marinis spoke about both shows and how she feels about those comparisons.

The Grey's Anatomy showrunner made it clear that, due to the ABC show's pressing schedule, she has to wait for the summer hiatus before she can dive into any show that she feels like watching. Marinis also revealed that, much like us fans, she can't help but feel curious about what different approach The Pitt has to life inside a hospital and what made it stand out. She stated:

"There’s a couple of things — you can’t help but think, 'Oh, what kind of stories are they telling? Are they telling cooler stories than we are?' I really want to watch 'The Pitt,' I’m waiting until hiatus because I do love medical shows, but I try not to watch them when I’m writing just to stay completely focused on 'Grey’s.' I don’t want to compete or compare. They’re all different. This interest means that people still like medical shows. They’re still relevant."

What Is The Difference Between 'The Pitt' And 'Grey's Anatomy'?